TRIAD – High Point Central’s Emma Carlisle Niebauer was medalist while Oak Grove finished second as a team in Tuesday’s NCHSAA 3A Central girls golf regional at Greensboro National.
Niebauer shot an even-par 72 to finish two shots ahead of Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews. Oak Grove’s Ella Ott, who was fifth with a 78, and Ledford’s Madi Flynt, who was 10th with an 89, were also in the top 10.
Oak Grove finished with a 270. Camille Lambert tied for 11th with a 90, while Zoe Crotts tied for 20th with a 102. Rockingham County won with a 253 in the six-team field.
Moving on to the 3A state championship were Oak Grove as a team, plus Central’s Niebauer and Ledford’s Flynt and Addison Sage, who was 17th with a 99. Play will be Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire.
1A/2A CENTRAL REGIONAL
MONROE – Bishop McGuinness’ Eliza Ofsanko tied for third with an 83 in Tuesday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A Central girls golf regional at Monroe Country Club.
Ofsanko advanced to the 1A/2A state championship Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf.
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian’s Ashley Limbacher tied for first individually while Westchester Country Day was second as a team during Tuesday’s PTAC girls golf championship at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
Limbacher shot a 5-over 41 to equal Forsyth Country Day’s Ava Gutshall for medalist honors. That was enough to give Limbacher the conference’s player of the year award.
Forsyth Country Day won the team total with a 129, followed by Westchester (146), HPCA (160) and Greensboro Day (168).
Madi Dial shot a 42 to lead Westchester, while Charlotte Martin followed with a 48 and Mary Frances Collins, Abby Keever and Elizabeth Shoaf each had a 56.
In addition to Limbacher’s score, HPCA also counted scores by Allie Ware with a 59 and Taylor Collins, Juliana Curione and Addie Spencer, each with a 60.
All-conference players were: HPCA’s Limbacher, Westchester’s Dial, and Forsyth’s Gutshall, Ana Calderon, Jeannie Reed and Sophie Scherer.
Next up will be the 18-hole NCISAA championships Monday at Bryan Park.
CROSS-COUNTRY
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
KERNERSVILLE – Westchester Country Day took both individual titles and finished third in the girls team total during Tuesday’s PTAC championships at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Cruz Hesling won the boys race in 16:17.56, while Ali Schwartz won the girls race in 19:59.42.
Westchester’s girls were third in an extremely tight finish among the top three teams. Greensboro Day won with 49 points, followed by Forsyth Country Day with 50 and Westchester with 52. High Point Christian was sixth with 160.
In the boys team total, Forsyth Country Day won with 31 points, ahead of Greensboro Day with 40. Westchester was fifth with 120, while High Point Christian was sixth with 154.
Also in the top 25 were: Westchester’s Grace Evans (sixth – all conference, 21:41.29), Kate Dyson (13th, 22:35.64), Anna Sloan Culp (15th, 23:32.68) and Sophia Singer (17th, 23:46.45), plus High Point Christian’s Taylor Lilly (21st, 24:40.60) and Morgan Hartman (22nd, 24:43.63).
For the boys, Westchester’s Christian Smith was 28th in 20:26.03, while High Point Christian was led by Carter Guthrie in 30th in 20:29.99 and Reade Guthrie was 39th in 21:30.68.
Next up will be the NCISAA championships Friday, Oct. 29, at Olsen Park in Wilmington.
FOOTBALL
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT – High Point Central topped Rockingham County 26-21 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Tuesday night at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
Aaron Wall ran for 199 yards and one touchdown and passed for 78 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bison (3-5 overall, 2-3 conference).
DJ Chatman also had 125 yards and one touchdown rushing and 75 yards and one touchdown receiving. Zion McKoy added 105 yards rushing.
Michael Smith led the defense with 10 tackles, followed by Antonio Vincent and Sencer Pride with six each. Smith, Vincent and Tristen Carter each had a sack, while Davon Clark had an interception.
Central plays again Friday at Atkins.
VOLLEYBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated Cary Academy 23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-21 on Tuesday at Wesleyan in the opening round of the NCISAA 4A tournament.
Ava Brown had 13 kills for the Trojans, who highlighted the play of Maggie Harrell. Caroline Lennon added four blocks and three aces, while Abbie Merhoff added three aces.
Wesleyan improved to 11-10 and advanced to face fifth-seeded Charlotte Christian on the road Thursday.
BISHOP, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness cruised past fourth-seeded Millennium Charter 25-7, 25-11, 25-8 on Tuesday at Cornerstone Charter in the semifinals of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference tournament.
Chrisbel Alcantara had six kills for the Villains (21-5-1). Olivia Moreau and Susanna Drake each had five kills, while Grace Hutjens had four kills. Jeanna Hauk had 23 assists and four kills, Emma Briody had 12 digs, and Grace Strader had six digs.
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
LEXINGTON – Third-seeded Ledford topped second-seeded Ledford 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 on Tuesday at Central Davidson in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament.
Maya Slate had 17 kills while Ciara Major had 16 kills and six blocks for Oak Grove. Olivia Dixon had 32 digs, Vanessa Young had 39 assists and Alissa Russ had 15 digs.
Ledford improved to 11-9 and advanced to Wednesday’s championship against top-seeded Central Davidson. Oak Grove dipped to 11-8.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
TYRO – Top-seeded East Davidson defeated fourth-seeded Salisbury 29-31, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10 on Tuesday at West Davidson in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference tournament.
Lyndsay Reid had 29 kills and four digs while Kara Mahan had 27 assists and 15 digs for the Golden Eagles (15-4). Callie Warrick and Reese English each had seven kills, while Lexie Brown had 19 digs, Kela Rich had 11 and Emma Anderson had 10.
East advanced to Wednesday’s championship against second-seeded West Davidson.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
ASHEBORO – Top-seeded Southwestern Randolph topped 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 on Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph in the semifinals of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference tournament.
Payton Routh had 16 digs and one kill for the Warriors (9-11), while Haley Greene had 15 assists, 13 digs and two aces.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – Second-seeded Rockingham County defeated third-seeded High Point Central 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Tuesday at Rockingham County in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament.
The Bison dipped to 14-10 – which is their best record in over 15 years.
SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford cruised past Southeast Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Jack Perko, Trace Rogers and Tyler Asbury each scored two goals for the Cowboys (17-0-1 overall, 11-0 conference), who led 6-0 at halftime. Joe Specht had a goal and two assists.
Mason Drabik and Keaton Lane each had one goal, while Joey Hurley and Christian Alexander each had two assists, and Christian Byiringiro and Alex Camacho-Ramirez each had one assist.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 4-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Grimsley.
The Tigers dipped to 11-8-1 overall and 5-6 in the conference.
BISHOP, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – North Carolina Leadership Academy edged visiting Bishop McGuinness 4-3 in overtime Tuesday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer.
Anakin Leister had two goals and an assist for NCLA (18-0-1 overall, 8-0 conference). Troy Shoemaker and David Truhe each had a goal, while Donovan Roberts and an assist.