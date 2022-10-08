WENTWORTH – High Point Central defeated Rockingham County 20-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Rockingham County.
Zion McCoy carried 22 times for 181 yards for the Bison (1-6 overall, 1-3 conference). Cory Crump completed 8 of 12 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns – one to Michael Covington, one to Curt Ervin.
Crump added 84 yards rushing.
Jacari Lindsey had nine tackles on defense, while RJ Wright, who had a sack, and Carlos Withers each had eight tackles. Ervin and Lindsey each had an interception.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG – Ledford raced past Montgomery Central 42-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football Friday on Homecoming at Ledford.
Nathan Carr completed 16 of 21 passes for 237 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Panthers (), who led 28-0 at halftime.
Alex Sanford also had 112 yards rushing on 11 carries while Carr added 48 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Kamden White also totaled seven catches for 132 yards and four touchdowns.
Jayden Brewer had seven tackles on defense, including three for a loss, plus a fumble recovery while Brandon Martinez-Flores had six. Winston Ferguson had two sacks.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD, SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southeast Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 36-0 in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Southeast.
The Cowboys dipped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PINE LAKE PREP
MOORESVILLE – Bishop McGuinness fell 49-14 against host Pine Lake Prep in Conference A football Friday.
The Villains fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – East Davidson lost 56-7 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles fell to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn rolled past RJ Reynolds 21-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 56-6 against powerhouse Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford defeated Smith 20-14 in overtime Friday in Mid-State 3A Conference football at Southern.
The Storm improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
E. RANDOLPH, TRINITY
RAMSEUR – Trinity lost against Eastern Randolph 55-13 in PAC 1A/2A football Friday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 35-7 at halftime, dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Dominic Payne ran 16 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns for Trinity. On defense, Daniel Torreblanca had 11 tackles, including one for a loss. Javion Holmes added nine tackles, including one for a loss.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville downed South Davidson 26-8 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 56-25 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A football Friday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors moved to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 against top-ranked Asheville Christian in nonconference volleyball Friday at HPCA.
MJ Henning and Sophie Braetzkus had kills each for the Cougars (9-13). Kinslee Britton had 11 assists, while Jordan Karpovich and Lauren Boyles each had 10 digs.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country day lost 25-4, 25-19, 25-18 against Calvary Day in PTAC volleyball Friday at Calvary.
Anna Beth Merritt had three kills, 16 digs and one ace for the Wildcats (7-6 overall, 3-3 conference). Natalie Seperteladze added four kills and one block, while Cassie Woodall had 18 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHRIST SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 1-0 against Christ School in overtime Friday in boys soccer at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
The Trojans moved to 16-2 overall.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day fell 1-0 against state power Calvary Day in PTAC boys soccer Friday at Calvary.
The Wildcats dipped to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT IVEY REDMON
KERNERSVILLE – Westchester Country Day’s Ali Schwartz finished inside the top 35 in top girls race Saturday in the NCRunners Elite XC Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Schwartz took 34th in the girls championship race in 19 minutes, 43.01 seconds.