HIGH POINT — High Point Central topped Smith 6-3 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Monday on Senior Night at Central.
Fabrizzio Rodriguez Perez (6-2, 7-6 (7-1)), Ayub Khan (7-5, 6-3) and Brooks Robinson (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Bison (1-7 overall, 1-3 conference). Rodriguez Perez/Mario Martinez Estrada (8-8 (7-2)), Davon Michael/Ethan Maxwell (8-2) and Khan/Robinson (8-1) won in doubles.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness defeated host Cornerstone Charter 7-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Monday.
Timothy Hackman (8-4), Evan Sturgill (8-0), Connor Whalen (8-0), Tyler Sturgill (8-0) and John Hutchinson (8-2) won in singles for the Villains (8-4 overall, 3-0 conference). Whalen/Chase Wiedwald (8-5) and Tyler Sturgill/Hutchinson (8-1) won in doubles.
ASHEBORO — Ledford beat Asheboro 8-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Asheboro. The Panthers improved to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
TRINITY — Trinity won 8-1 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A boys tennis Monday at Trinity. The Bulldogs, the conference champions, improved to 9-1 both overall and in the conference.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST STOKES/PAGE
KING — Bishop McGuinness beat West Stokes 14-1 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Monday at West Stokes.
The Villains improved to 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
Bishop’s girls defeated Page 14-12 in a nonconference match at Page to move to 9-3. Kate Dennen had eight goals and five assists, while Ella Suire had three goals and two assists. Kiersten Varner added two goals and two assists, and Sarah Pulliam had a goal and an assist. Grace Khol made five saves in goal.
BASEBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won 16-1 in three innings against Parkland in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball at Bishop.
J.T. DeBruhl had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Villains (7-8 overall, 2-2 conference). West Graham added a hit and two RBIs, while Ben Williams and Xander Loncar each had a hit and an RBI. Luke O’Connor struck out five in three innings on the mound.
GIRLS SOCCER
LEXINGTON — East Davidson rolled past Lexington 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Lexington. The Golden Eagles improved to 9-1-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
TRINITY — Trinity beat Eastern Randolph 3-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 4-9-1 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore rolled past Providence Grove 10-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Providence Grove. The Warriors improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn crushed Mount Tabor 23-4 in five innings Monday at Mount Tabor. The Bobcats improved to 4-12 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, WEST STOKES
MIDWAY — Oak Grove beat West Stokes 5-0 in nonconference softball Monday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies improved to 13-3.
BOYS GOLF
ARCHDALE — Wheatmore took second place while Trinity was fourth in Monday’s PAC 1A/2A match at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
Randleman won with a 182, narrowly edging Wheatmore with a 184. Providence Grove was third with a 193 while Trinity followed with a 194.
Posting scores for the Warriors were: Hunter Marshall with a 40, Ryan Marshall with a 41, Connor Gordon with a 50 and Jayden Martin with a 53.