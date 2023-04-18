HIGH POINT — High Point Central topped Smith 6-3 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Monday on Senior Night at Central.

Fabrizzio Rodriguez Perez (6-2, 7-6 (7-1)), Ayub Khan (7-5, 6-3) and Brooks Robinson (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Bison (1-7 overall, 1-3 conference). Rodriguez Perez/Mario Martinez Estrada (8-8 (7-2)), Davon Michael/Ethan Maxwell (8-2) and Khan/Robinson (8-1) won in doubles.

Trending Videos