HIGH POINT – High Point Central raced past Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
Ava Vaughan and Warner Vaughan each scored four goals to lead the Bison (2-4 overall, 2-0 conference). Kaylee Taylor, Katie Harrison and Adiala Bethea each added one goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GRAY STONE DAY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuiness shut out Gray Stone Day 3-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Bishop.
Emilia Pirkl, Anna Aufrance and Justine Grimsley each scored for the Villains (6-2), who tallied their sixth straight win and fifth straight shutout. Claire Clampett added an assist, while Emily Agejew made five saves in goal.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – West Forsyth defeated Glenn 9-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Glenn.
The Ladycats dipped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
LEDFORD, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
WINSTON-SALEM – Ledford defeated host Winston-Salem Christian 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday.
The Panthers improved to 4-3-1 overall.
S. GUILFORD, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Southern Guilford fell 11-2 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Atkins.
The Storm dipped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Trinity fell 2-0 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past Eastern Randolph 10-1 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore.
Natalie Bowman scored five goals to lead the Warriors (7-0 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 9-1 at halftime. Ellie Garrison added three goals and one assist, Kara Comer had a goal and three assists, and Haley Vazquez had a goal and an assist.
Victoria Lowe and Sallie Stone split time in goal.
BOYS GOLF
AT BLAIR PARK
HIGH POINT – High Point Central finished second as a team while Davis DeLille was medalist to highlight Monday’s Mid-State 3A Conference match at Blair Park.
Rockingham County won with a 157, followed by Central (164), Dudley (238), Atkins (242), Smith (256) and Eastern Guilford (287).
DeLille shot a 1-over 38 to lead the Bison, while Hunter Busick had a 40 and Adam Peacock and Ian White each had a 43.
AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness posted a second-place team score and two top-five individual scores to highlight Monday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf match at Greensboro National.
Cornerstone Charter won the team score with a 190 while Bishop was second with a 197. Cornerstone’s Drew Vaughn was medalist with a 43.
William Grissom and Sam Sherrill each shot 48 to lead the Villains, followed by Burns Handy with a 50 and Ted Williams with a 51.
AT DENSON’S CREEK
TROY – Oak Grove tied for first while Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Denson’s Creek.
Oak Grove matched Central Davidson with a 165, followed by Ledford with a 184, Asheboro with a 186, North Davidson with a 188, and Montgomery Central with a 217.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – High Point Christian finished second during Monday’s boys golf match at Meadowlands.
Greensboro Day – led by medalist Ben Jordan with a 33 – shot a 146, followed by HPCA with a 148 and Caldwell with a 152.
Carter Medlin and Jared Waterer each shot even-par 36 to lead the Cougars, while Ryan Tuttle had a 37 and Cam Malboeuf had a 39.
AT WINDING CREEK
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson took third to highlight Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys golf match at Winding Creek.
Salisbury won with a 159, followed by West Davidson (171), East (183) and South Davidson (236).
Ethan Campbell-Young and Phoenix Barrett each shot a 44 to lead the Golden Eagles. Justin Caswell added a 47, and Brady King chipped in a 48.
SOFTBALL
GLENN, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Glenn fell 8-1 against North Davidson in nonconference softball Monday at North.
Kamryn Mueller had a hit and an RBI for the Ladycats (4-6), who fell behind 8-0 through two innings. Mary Morini added two hits, including a triple, while Ivey Sigmon also tripled.
Erika Clinard struck out five in the circle for Glenn.
HP CHRISTIAN, W. STOKES
KING – High Point Christian fell 9-8 against West Stokes in nonconference softball Monday at West Stokes.
Lexi Hall, who tripled, and Hailey Allred each had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (8-2). Blakely Bowman added two hits while Laci Jarrell doubled and drove in a run.
Lila Allred, Hall and Hailey Allred pitched.
S. GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford cruised past Dudley 20-1 in three innings Monday in Mid-State 3A Conference softball at Dudley.
The Storm improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 conference.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 8-1 against Greensboro Day in boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.
Ben McCain and Jonathan Cimpean combined to win 8-2 in doubles for the Trojans (4-6).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Millennium Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Monday at Fourth of July Park.
Joshua Hanflink (6-0, 6-2), Timothy Hackman (6-0, 6-0), Evan Sturgill (6-0, 6-0), Grant Wilson (6-2, 6-0), Connor Whalen (6-2, 6-4) and Karsten Palmer (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Villains (10-1 overall, 2-0 conference).
Hackman/Sturgill (8-3), Wilson/John Hutchinson (8-3) and Whalen/Chris Rozek (8-3) won in doubles.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central swept Smith 9-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Smith.
The Bison improved to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Northern Guilford eged Southwest Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Southwest.
Parker Perry (2-6, 6-1, 10-4) and Grant Prevatt (6-3, 6-3) won in singles for the Cowboys (4-6 overall, 3-6 conference). Tim Vo/Mason Drabik (8-5) and Jack Perko/Prevatt (8-5) won in doubles.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – Thomasville fell 8-1 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at West Davidson.
Juan Avila and Jonathan Rodriguez won 8-6 in doubles for the Bulldogs (0-7 overall, 0-7 conference).
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Trinity lost 9-0 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Uwharrie Charter.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-5 both overall and in the conference.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, W. STOKES
KING – Bishop McGuinness raced past West Stokes 17-0 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Monday at West Stokes.
Tanner Cave had four goals and three assists for the Villains (8-3 overall, 2-0 conference). Mason Payne had three goals and two assists, Matthew Cetrone had two goals and three assists, and Frankie Cetrone had two goals and two assists.
John Miller had a goal and two assists, Ward Bennett chipped in two goals, while Dom Porreca had one goal. Michael D’Ambrosio got the shutout in goal.
In the girls match, Bishop won 7-2 to improve to 5-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Ella Suire had three goals, while Addison Vitola and Kiersten Varner each added two goals.
BASKETBALL
BISHOP JOINS HAECO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness will be among the teams competing in the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational basketball tournament in December in Greensboro, the Greensboro Sports Council announced Monday.
The Villains will replace Northwest Guilford, which asked not to be considered for this next season’s tournament. They will join Southeast Guilford (last season’s girls champion) and Greensboro Day (last season’s boys champion), as well as Page, Dudley, Grimsley, Ragsdale and Smith.
The date of the tournament has also been moved from the week after Christmas to Dec. 20-22 in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Greensboro Day 4-0 in middle school girls soccer Monday at Wesleyan.
Kyla Denton had two goals while Ava Peele and Caitlyn Miller each had one for the Trojans (8-1). Peele also had two assists and Denton had one. Lily Barrow and Blythe Cunningham combined for the win in goal.