HIGH POINT – High Point Central edged rival T.W. Andrews 3-2 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Andrews. The Bison improved to 3-7 overall while the Lady Raiders dipped to 2-8.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept SouthLake Christian 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Monday at HPCA.
Cameron Martin had 10 kills and seven aces for the Cougars (8-8). Sophie Braetzkus added eight kills and two blocks, while Hannah Forester chipped in five kills. Lauren Boyles had nine digs and seven aces, and Kinslee Britton had 27 assists.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Bishop McGuinness topped Uwharrie Charter 19-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-7 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Uwharrie Charter.
Mary Huss had four kills while Finley Miller, Karstin Workman, Eva Skoteindiadis and Allie Purgason each had three for the Villains (6-4). Workman added four blocks, while Rosie Petrovich and Helen Thompson each had nine digs. Susanna Drake chipped in 19 assists and seven digs.
OAK GROVE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 15-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18 against Southwestern Randolph in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 15 kills for the Grizzlies (8-4), while Olivia Dixon had 19 digs followed by Tatum Tesh with 16 and Kyleigh Rains with 15. Tesh also had 21 assists, while Kadence Arnold had nine blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-16, 25-20 to improve to 12-0. Kalin Favreau had nine kills and two blocks, Chloe Smith had 13 digs, and Hollis Fitzgerald had 20 assists.
TRINITY, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
TRINITY – Trinity swept Central Davidson 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Trinity.
Sarabeth Johnson had 15 kills while Kaitlyn McCoy had 12 for the Bulldogs (8-3). Kaitlyn Hill, Faith Powell and Johnson each had three aces, while Natalie Franko had eight kills and three blocks. Johnson and Hill each had 11 digs, and Avalynn Johnson had 30 assists and nine digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Northwest Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Southwest.
Anna McGinnis won 0-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 1 singles for the Cowgirls (6-7 overall, 2-5 conference).
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped rival Wesleyan Christian 5-4 in PTAC girls tennis Monday at Oak Hollow Tennis Center. The Cougars improved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference, while the Trojans dipped to 0-5 and 0-3.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, SALEM ACADEMY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Salem Academy 7-2 in PTAC girls tennis Monday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
Ava Apple (6-4, 6-1), Natalie Chrisman (6-1, 6-0), Ashlyn Rives (6-2, 6-4) and Annita Keomalaythong (6-2, 6-2) won in singles for the Wildcats. Apple/Chrisman (8-1) and Hadley Briggs/Morgan Elliott (8-7) won in doubles.
Westchester improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford swept rival Oak Grove 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at Ledford.
Kaleigh Batchek (6-0, 6-0), Brea White (6-0, 6-0), Nora Hill (6-1, 6-2), Katherine Goodman (6-2, 6-0), Mia Yoemans (7-5, 5-7 (10-8)) and Sophie Wheat (6-0, 7-5) won in singles for the Panthers. Batchek/Hill (8-1), White/Goodman (8-6) and Yoemans/Wheat (8-3) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while the Grizzlies dropped to 1-8 and 0-3.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Western.
Ella Perez (6-4, 6-1), Claudia Brewer (6-0, 6-1), Emma Hansen (6-4, 6-3) and Bailey Glasgow (6-0, 6-0) won in singles. Camryn Wright/Perez (8-1), Brewer/Hansen (8-0) and Alexis Gray/Glasgow (8-1) won in doubles.
The Tigers improved to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
AT LEXINGTON GC
LEXINGTON – East Davidson won Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls golf match at Lexington Golf Club.
The Golden Eagles posted a team score of 163, ahead of second-place Salisbury (174) and West Davidson (181).
Zoey Sprinkle shot a 53 to lead East, followed by Daniela Robles and Kaley Pham each with a 55.
AT HOLLY RIDGE GL
ARCHDALE – Trinity took second while Wheatmore was third in Monday’s PAC 1A/2A girls golf match at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
Providence Grove won with a team score of 150. Trinity was second with a 160, followed by Wheatmore with a 171.