CARY – Bishop McGuinness earned a pair of second-place finishes in the NCHSAA 1A girls tennis individual championships Friday and Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park.

Adelaide Jernigan won her matches against Voyager Academy’s Karli McKenna 6-3, 6-1 and Voyager’s Katelyn Hutson 6-3, 6-3 before falling to Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the singles championship.

