KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 15th-seeded Gray Stone Day 7-1 on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
Katelynn Williams had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (17-4), who trailed early following a Gray Stone penalty kick. Olivia Henn also had two goals, while Emilia Pirkl had a goal and an assist.
Claire Clampett and Justine Grimsley each had a goal while Anna Krawczyk and Nadia Slanker each had an assist as Bishop outshot Gray Stone 35-3. Emily Agejew made one save in goal.
The Villains will host seventh-seeded Uwharrie Charter in the third round.
COOK, BOWMAN ADDED TO PREP ALL-STAR CLASSIC
THOMASVILLE — High Point Central’s Alex Cook and Wesleyan Christian’s Thomas Bowman have been added to the roster for today’s Triad Prep All-State Classic.
The event is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. at Finch Field and will feature 40 of the area’s top seniors from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties.