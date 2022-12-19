Bishop McGuinness logo.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness cruised past Bethany Community 61-12 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Friday at Bishop. The victory was career win No. 500 for head coach Brian Robinson.

Adelaide Jernigan scored 20 points to lead the Villains (5-0 overall, 1-0 conference), followed by Charley Chappell with nine and Claire Sullivan with eight as nine players scored for Bishop.

