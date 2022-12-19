KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness cruised past Bethany Community 61-12 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Friday at Bishop. The victory was career win No. 500 for head coach Brian Robinson.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 20 points to lead the Villains (5-0 overall, 1-0 conference), followed by Charley Chappell with nine and Claire Sullivan with eight as nine players scored for Bishop.
In the boys game, Bishop won 86-11 to move to 5-0 and 1-0. Jamison Graves scored 13 points, while Pat Graves added 12 and David Armstrong followed with 11. Both Villains teams will next play in the HAECO Invitational starting today in Greensboro.
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN — TW Andrews raced past McMichael 81-38 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Friday at McMichael.
Jayden Davis scored 16 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-2 overall, 1-0 conference), who had 11 players score. Jaylen Bennett scored 14, while Corey Pate and Keyshawn Gunthrop each had 11.
In the girls game, Andrews won 39-28 to improve to 4-2 and 1-0.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE — High Point Central topped Northeast Guilford 51-45 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Northeast.
The Bison improved to 1-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, Central lost 51-14 to move to 0-10 and 0-1.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford beat Western Guilford 86-48 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest won 54-39 to improve to 5-3 and 2-1.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH — High Point Christian won 55-38 against North Raleigh Christian in nonconference boys basketball Friday at NRCA.
The Cougars improved to 5-6 overall.
In the girls game, HPCA won 48-45 to move to 5-4. Nadiya Hairston had 11 points, while Kylie Torrence had 10 and Angel Walker had nine.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past Providence Grove 57-29 in nonconference girls basketball Friday at Ledford.
Morgan Harrison scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (8-1). Sarah Ledbetter added 11 points while Layla Sands had eight points.
In the boys game, Ledford won 61-50 to improve to 5-4.
THOMASVILLE, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — Thomasville defeated West Davidson 66-58 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at West.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Thomasville fell 62-11 to move to 0-6 and 0-2.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO — Trinity topped Uwharrie Charter 65-61 in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Friday at Uwharrie.
Dominic Payne scored 41 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2 overall, 2-1 conference). Dylan Hodges added 18 points.
In the girls game, Trinity lost 44-23 to move to 7-4 and 1-2. Kennedy Jackson had seven points and Autumn Gentry had six points.