KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness girls soccer player Emilia Pirkl has been named to the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-America team.
Pirkl, a senior midfielder during the Villains’ spring season, was one of 72 senior girls chosen nationally and one of only two from North Carolina. She graduated with a 4.04 weighted GPA.
She was joined on the All-Region team by teammate Emily Agejew, a senior goalkeeper with a 4.46 weighted GPA. The All-Region team highlighted 15 players more nationally — including Agejew, the only addition from North Carolina.
Pirkl, who started all four years and was named all-conference, all-district and all-state during her career, and Agejew, who started two years and earned all-conference and all-region, were captains this season as Bishop went 18-5 overall, 8-0 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference and reached the fourth round of the playoffs.
US MEN U17 WIN WORLD WRESTLING TITLE
ROME — US men’s freestyle — featuring High Point’s Joseph Sealy — won a team title for the first time at the U17 World Championships on Sunday in Rome.
Team USA, which won all four of its medal-round matches Sunday, captured the title with 190 points, followed by India with 126 and Azerbaijan with 122.
Sealy, who began his career at High Point Central before transferring to Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School in Kingston, Pennsylvania, earned a 12-0 victory over Italy’s Raul Caso to win gold in the 71 kg class.
He won all five of his matches by technical superiority.