KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness girls soccer player Emilia Pirkl has been named to the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-America team.

Pirkl, a senior midfielder during the Villains’ spring season, was one of 72 senior girls chosen nationally and one of only two from North Carolina. She graduated with a 4.04 weighted GPA.

