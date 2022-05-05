KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness finished first in the girls team total and second in the boys team scores to highlight Wednesday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference championship meet at Bishop.
Bishop totaled 175 points to win the girls team title, followed by Winston-Salem Prep with 88 in the six-team field. Cornerstone Charter had 157 points to capture the boys team title, while Bishop had 149 and took second among the six teams.
Winning events for the Villains were: Sofia Wolff (girls 800), Lourdes Lopez (girls 1600; girls 3200), Theresa Schulheis (girls 100 hurdles; girls 300 hurdles), Mary Rashford (girls high jump; girls long jump), Grace Harriman (girls shot put; girls discus), Thomas Pinder (boys 110 hurdles), Ethan Connor (boys high jump), and Andrew Lankau (boys discus), as well as the girls 4x400, girls 4x800, boys 4x100 and boys 4x200 relays.
METRO 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford’s girls took second place as a team in Wednesday’s Metro 4A Conference championship meet at Southeast Guilford.
Northern Guilford won the girls title with 147.50 points, followed by Southwest with 134. Ragsdale was eighth with four points. Northern also won the boys title with 126 points, while Southwest was sixth with 73 and Ragsdale was eighth with 44.
Winning events for the Cowboys were: Kelis Miller (girls 100; girls 200), Christian Parker (boys 400), Christien Stamp (boys 800), Sady Moody (girls discus) and Tamya Davidson (girls shot put).
Josiah Lester won the boys pole vault to highlight Ragsdale.
AT FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian’s boys finished in the top three to highlight Wednesday’s PTAC meet at Forsyth Country Day.
Forsyth Country Day won the boys team scores with 152 points, followed by Calvary Day with 113. HPCA was third with 98, while Westchester Country Day was fifth with 52. Forsyth won the girls scores with 202 points, trailed by Greensboro Day with 74. Westchester was fifth with 54, and HPCA was sixth with 42.
Winning events for HPCA – which had 23 top-five finishes – were: Isaiah Sanders (boys 100; boys 200) and Georgia Walls (girls 200), plus the girls 4x200 relay.
Winning events for Westchester – which had 14 top-five finishes – were: Connor Apple (boys pole vault) and Ali Schwartz (girls 800; girls 1600), as well as the boys 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
BASEBALL
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Second-seeded Southwest Guilford topped third-seeded Northern Guilford 9-2 on Wednesday at Southwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Tyler Shafer had three hits, including a double, and an RBI while Wyatt Stanley had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Cowboys, who led 3-0 through three. Joe Specht added three hits, including a double.
Hunter Whitten struck out four in six innings in earning the mound win for Southwest (18-8). Connor Hartigan added two strikeouts in one inning.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Ragsdale upset top-seeded Northwest Guilford 5-3 on Wednesday at Northwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Julian Abreu had three hits – doubling and homering – and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (14-9), who led 4-1 through two. Owen Robinson and Jackson Davis, who tripled, each added a hit and an RBI, while Chase Miller had two hits.
Robinson got the complete-game win, striking out three.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Wheatmore topped Southwestern Randolph 10-1 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Southwestern.
Natalie Bowman had four goals and two assists while Ellie Garrison had three goals and three assists to lead the Warriors (16-0 overall, 9-0 conference), ranked No. 25 in the state overall and No. 1 in the NCHSAA 2A West.
Haley Vazquez added two goals and an assist, and Kara Comer had a goal and three assists. Mikalah Walls and Summer Bowman each chipped in an assist. Victoria Lowe made six saves in goal.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – High Point Central fell 9-3 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Rockingham County.
Warner Vaughan had two goals while Ava Vaughan had one to lead the Bison (5-9 overall, 5-4 conference).
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson defeated Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 10-5-1 overall and 8-3 in the conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-13 and 0-10.
S. GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford crushed Smith 10-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Southern.
Aaliyah Griffith scored six goals to lead the Storm (5-11 overall, 5-5 conference), who led 2-1 at halftime. Elizabeth Cook added two goals, while Olivia Gaster chipped in a goal and two assists. Vanessa Martinez Meza also had a goal, and Joanna Lozada had an assist.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Second-seeded Northern Guilford defeated third-seeded Southwest Guilford 11-1 in five innings Wednesday at Northern in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament.
The Cowgirls, who led 1-0 in the second, dipped to 14-9 overall.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Second-seeded Eastern Guilford edged third-seeded Southern Guilford 3-2 on Wednesday at Eastern in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament.
Avery Lowe had two hits and an RBI to lead the Storm (12-8), who outhit Eastern 5-2 for the game. Naomi Hunt also had two hits, including a triple, while Kenly Brown chipped in a hit.
Brown struck out 13 while allowing just two hits and three walks in taking the hard-luck loss.