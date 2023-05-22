DURHAM – Bishop McGuinness, the top seed from the West, fell 10-7 against Croatan, the top seed from the East, in the first-ever NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse championship Saturday afternoon at the Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Kate Dennen scored three goals for the Villains (16-4), making their first championship appearance. Ella Suire added two goals, while Sarah Pulliam and Kiersten Varner each had one goal.

