MURPHY – Bishop McGuinness will return to the regional finals for the second time in three years.
The fifth-seeded Villains defeated top-seeded Murphy 45-35 on Tuesday at Murphy in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball playoffs.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 11 points to lead the Villains (24-6), who led 26-17 at halftime and held the Bulldogs to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. Kiersten Varner added 10 points, followed by Charley Chappell with eight.
Torin Rogers scored 20 points to lead Murphy (26-4).
Bishop will face second-seeded Mountain Heritage (23-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at AC Reynolds in Asheville.
THOMASVILLE, HAYESVILLE
HAYESVILLE – Fourth-seeded Thomasville fell 81-62 against top-seeded Hayesville on Tuesday at Hayesville in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 22-6 overall record. Hayesville (26-0) will take on second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep (25-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at AC Reynolds.
BOYS GOLF
AT STARMOUNT FOREST CC
GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated Grimsley 166-171 in nonconference boys golf Tuesday at Starmount Forest Country Club.
Davis DeLille – an East Carolina recruit – shot a 36 to lead the Bison, followed by Hunter Busick with a 41, Riley Johnson with a 44 and Ian White with a 45.
LACROSSE
HP CENTRAL GIRLS, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – High Point Central fell 9-8 against Glenn in nonconference girls lacrosse Tuesday at Glenn.
Yvette Martinez scored six goals to lead the Bison (0-1), while Munira Babar and Kamila Estrada-Diaz each scored one. Monse Perez made six saves in goal.
The Ladycats moved to 1-0.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SW GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Southwest Guilford 12-7 in nonconference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Frankie Cetrone had three goals and three assists to lead the Villains (1-0), while Andrew Gaylord had three goals, Matthew Cetrone had two goals and two assists, Tanner Cave had two goals, and Rio O’Hale and Jack Ritzel each had one goal.
The Cowboys moved to 0-1.
In the girls match, Bishop won 10-4. Ella Suire scored five goals, Addison Vitola had four and Karstin Workman had one for the Villains. Grace Kohl and Fernandez Perez combined for seven saves in goal.
Bishop improved to 1-0 while the Cowgirls moved to 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRINITY, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Trinity topped High Point Central 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bulldogs moved to 1-0 while the Bison dipped to 0-1.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Wesleyan Christian fell 1-0 against Calvary Day in girls soccer Tuesday at Calvary.
The Trojans, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, moved to 0-1.
WHEATMORE, E. DAVIDSON
TRINITY – Wheatmore raced past East Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Summer Bowman had three goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (1-0), while Natalie Bowman had three goals and one assist, Ellie Garrison had three goals and Kara Comer had two assists. Victoria Lowe made two saves in goal.
LEDFORD, GLENN
WALLBURG – Ledford scored twice in the first half to beat Glenn 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Ledford.
Julissa Alvarez and Samantha Flynn each scored for the Panthers (1-0), while Maddie Callahan got the win in goal.
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 8-0 against Providence Grove in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Southern.
The Storm, who trailed 4-0 at halftime, moved to 0-1.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Southwest Guilford lost 12-2 in five innings against West Forsyth in nonconference softball Tuesday at West Forsyth.
The Cowgirls, who scored twice in the top of the first but trailed 6-2 through two innings, moved to 0-1.
HP CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY
WALLBURG – High Point Christian rolled past Concord Academy 15-0 in four innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Laci Jarrell went 3 for 3 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (1-0), who scored six runs in the first and eight in the second. Lexi Hall also went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Maci Burkhart added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Hall got the complete-game win in the circle, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 14-1 against Grace Christian in softball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
The Trojans moved to 0-1.
WHEATMORE, E. DAVIDSON
TRINITY – Carmen Turgeon struck out 14 in the circle and had three hits and two RBIs at the plate to lead Wheatmore past East Davidson 9-1 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Arielle Turgeon also had an inside-the-park home run, while Maddie Nichols, Hannah Shoe and Samantha Bugg each had two hits for the Warriors (1-0), who led 5-1 through five innings before breaking away with four in the sixth.
Nikki Beal had two hits, including a double, while Arianna Perkinds had a hit and an RBI for the Golden Eagles (0-1). Kristen Hamilton took the pitching loss.
OAK GROVE, SW RANDOLPH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove lost 3-0 against Southwestern Randolph in nonconference softball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Chloe Watkins, Jordan Swaim and Ayla Sneed each had a hit for the Grizzlies (0-1). Alyssa Russ struck out 13 while allowing five hits in seven innings.
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale defeated Trinity 17-2 in softball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 1-0 while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-1.
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 14-0 against Providence Grove in nonconference softball Tuesday at Southern.
The Storm moved to 0-1.
BASEBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Country Day 9-4 in baseball Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
Will Papciak had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (1-0), who scored two in the first and five in the second to lead 7-0. Mason Russell added a double and two RBIs.
Sam Cozart got the win on the mound, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out five in two innings. Papciak also struck out five in two innings of relief, while Grant Aycock and Ethan Gravely also pitched well.
HP CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
CHARLOTTE – High Point Christian lost 7-2 against Providence Day in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Providence Day.
The Cougars (0-1), who had five hits for the game, scored single runs in the second and third to lead 2-1. But the Chargers regained the lead with three in the third to lead 4-2 and scored three more over their final three at-bats.
WHEATMORE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Wheatmore fell 4-2 against Southeast Guilford in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Southeast.
Rylan Smith had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Warriors (0-1), while Jake Parks had a hit and two walks.
Rob Hales struck out six in 4 1/3 innings while Mason Rich struck out four while not allowing a hit or a walk in 1 2/3 innings.
RAGSDALE, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – Ragsdale topped Glenn 3-2 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Tigers (1-0) scored twice in the fourth and once in the sixth to lead 3-0. The Bobcats (0-1) answered with single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Maddox Perez and Chris Shoemaker each had a hit and an RBI for Glenn, while Peyton Kowalski struck out seven in five innings in taking the loss.
OAK GROVE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Oak Grove defeated Southwestern Randolph 15-8 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph.
Brennan Hord got the win for the Grizzlies (1-0).
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 16-0 in five innings against Providence Grove in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Southern.
The Storm dropped to 0-1.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, BISHOP McGUINNESS
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian topped Bishop McGuinness 7-2 in boys tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Logan Prillaman, Duncan Bell, Harrison Marx-Ascencios, John Wagner and Ben McCain won in singles for the Trojans, while Prillaman/Bell and Luke Rudolph/McCain won in doubles.
Evan Sturgill won in singles and Joshua Hanflink/Grant Wilson won in doubles for the Villains.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – Wesleyan Christian defeated Forsyth Country 6-0 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday at Forsyth.
Kyla Denton and Olivia Barnwell each scored two goals while Madison Talbert and Lily Barrow each scored one for the Trojans (1-0). Cait Borden had four assists and Lilli Porterfield had one.