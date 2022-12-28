Bishop McGuinness logo.jpg

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell and Adelaide Jernigan each hit two 3-pointers and the Bishop McGuinness girls edged Sevier County High of Tennessee 35-32 in the first round of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on Wednesday at the Winegrass Ranch Sports Complex.

The Villains (9-0) broke open a close game with a 7-0 second half run that produced a 32-23 lead. Tate Chappell scored 12 points while Jernigan had eight and Charley Chappell seven.

