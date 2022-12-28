WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell and Adelaide Jernigan each hit two 3-pointers and the Bishop McGuinness girls edged Sevier County High of Tennessee 35-32 in the first round of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on Wednesday at the Winegrass Ranch Sports Complex.
The Villains (9-0) broke open a close game with a 7-0 second half run that produced a 32-23 lead. Tate Chappell scored 12 points while Jernigan had eight and Charley Chappell seven.
Bishop plays the Galloway School of Georgia in the second round Friday at 12:45. Sevier High drops to 11-3.
BISHOP BOYS, ASHEVILLE HIGH
CHEROKEE — Bishop McGuinness opened a big lead in the first half and rolled past Asheville High 64-46 in the second round of the Holiday on the Hardwood boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Jamison Graves scored 26 and John Campbell 13 for the Villains (8-2), who led 16-8 after one quarter and 32-17 at halftime.
E. DAVIDSON, UWHARRIE CHARTER
WALLBURG — East Davidson’s girls notched their first victory of the season on Wednesday, topping Uwharrie Charter 49-45 in the consolation bracket of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament at Ledford.
LEXINGTON, E. DAVIDSON BOYS
WALLBURG — Lexington downed East Davidson’s boys 62-52 in a Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament consolation game at Ledford High on Wednesday
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Wheatmore’s girls downed West Davidson 56-41 in a consolation game during Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament play at Ledford on Thursday.
In a boys consolation game, Wheatmore edged the Green Dragons 50-48.
LATE TUESDAY
LEDFORD, E. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford’s girls cruised past East Davidson 62-35 in the opening round of Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament play at Ledford on Tuesday.
Aaliyah Townes scored 16 to lead the Panthers. Sarah Ledbetter had 12 and Morgan Harrison 11. Kara Mahan topped the Golden Eagles scoring with eight points.
In the boys game, Ledford prevailed, 54-27.
Ledford’s girls played Lexington in a semifinal late Wednesday while the Panther boys faced Uwharrie Charter.