CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced Monday the sites and times for Saturday’s basketball state championships.
Bishop McGuinness will face Bertie at 2:30 p.m. in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum for the 1A girls championship. It will be the Villains’ 10th finals appearance but first since their record run of nine straight titles concluded in 2014.
Bishop (25-6), the No. 5 seed from the West, defeated Mountain Heritage 48-37 to win the West regional championship, while Bertie (23-4), the top seed from the East, edged Wilson Prep 61-58 for its first East regional title.
The Villains are 4-0 in state finals played in Reynolds — including the 2013 title game, in which they rallied from 11 down in the fourth to win.
Tickets will be $15 and are available only through GoFan’s website, www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA. Children under 5 years old will be admitted for free with a paid accompanying adult.
BASEBALL HPC-TWA TO MEET AT TRUIST POINT
HIGH POINT — Archrivals High Point Central and TW Andrews will meet on the diamond at Truist Point on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be played in honor of former Bison coach Andy Harper, who died in August. There will be a number of activities associated with the game that will help raise money for the Touch ‘Em All Foundation and Triad RBI, programs that Harper founded to help area youth.
Tickets will be $7 and available only at the gate.
HP CHRISTIAN, CANNON
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian rolled past Cannon 13-0 in five innings Saturday in nonconference baseball at Oak View Baptist Church.
Tony Lopez got the win for the Cougars (2-1), striking out two while allowing four hits and two walks in three innings.
HPCA, which had 13 hits, scored four in the second and nine in the third.
WESTCHESTER CD, FAITH CHRISTIAN
ROCKY MOUNT — Westchester Country Day defeated Faith Christian 19-4 in five innings Saturday in nonconference baseball at Faith Christian.
Carson Daniel had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Wildcats (2-0), who scored the final 15 runs over the last four innings. Bryce Hooker added two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Hammond and Crawford Elrod each had a hit and two RBIs. Daniel, Josh Hammond and Caleb Hammond each homered, while Daniel also doubled.
Daniel also got the win on the mound, striking out five while allowing two hits and one walk over four innings. Ryan Engle struck out two in a no-hit, no-walks final inning.
RAGSDALE, NW CABARRUS/WEDDINGTON
MATTHEWS — Ragsdale lost a pair of nonconference games Saturday, falling 10-7 against Northwest Cabarrus and 6-0 against Weddington.
Dillon Bullard had three hits and two RBIs, Josh Medlin had two hits and two RBIs, and Cole Moebius had two hits and one RBI to lead the Tigers against Northwest Cabarrus. Bullard homered and doubled, while Medlin doubled.
Moebius took the mound loss, striking out one in two innings.
Bullard, Miller and Julian Abreu Gomez each had a hit against Weddington. Owen Robinson took the pitching loss, striking out one in two innings.