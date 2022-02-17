SUMMERFIELD — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated third-seeded Bethany Charter 61-53 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball tournament at Bethany. Dawson McAlhany scored 29 points to lead the Villains (18-7), who led 26-23 at halftime. John Campbell added 19 points. Bishop will face Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night in the conference tournament championship at Bethany.
TW ANDREWS BOYS, WALKERTOWN
EDEN — Second-seeded Walkertown beat third-seeded TW Andrews 73-70 in the semifinals of the Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Morehead.
The Red Raiders moved to 15-8 overall.
LEDFORD BOYS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — Top-seeded Ledford rolled past fifth-seeded Oak Grove 73-57 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Oak Grove.
The Panthers improved to 15-4 overall and will face either second-seeded Central Davidson or third-seeded Asheboro in the championship Friday at 7:30 at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies moved to 7-17.
S. GUILFORD BOYS, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Top-seeded Smith defeated fourth-seeded Southern Guilford 73-54 in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Storm moved 17-9.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Top-seeded Randleman beat fourth-seeded Wheatmore 66-51 on Wednesday at Randleman in the semifinals of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Warriors, who trailed 33-20 at halftime, moved to 14-9.