KERNERSVILLE — Three Bishop McGuinness basketball standouts have accepted invitations for this month’s NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nicholas Graves and Patrick Graves, who helped lead Bishop to the 1A West regional final, will participate on the boys side while Adelaide Jernigan, who helped lead the Villains to their second straight 1A girls title, will participate on the girls side.
The players are following the academy’s individual path (there are also national and team paths). Players invited will be placed on teams and compete in games. The boys and girls events will each feature 48 total Academy teams of eight or nine players and two Academy coaches.
Bishop boys coach Josh Thompson will be one of the boys coaches.
The academies will provide players a sample of the college basketball experience. The boys academy will be July 24-27 followed by the girls academy July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for evaluation purposes during this period.
PLAYERS WITH AREA TIES PICKED IN MLB DRAFT
TRIAD — Four players selected in this week’s Major League Baseball draft have ties to the area.
Former Glenn standout Michael Carico, as well as former HiToms players Jake Bloss and Justin Johnson and current HiToms player Will Verdung were picked.
Carico, a rising senior at Davidson, was selected in the fifth round (149th overall) by the Chicago Cubs. He was the Division I leader in on-base percentage and was third in slugging percentage in 2022 before being limited by an injury this season.
Jake Bloss, who played for the HiToms in 2020, 2021 and 2022, was picked in the third round (99th overall) by the Houston Astros. He played at Lafayette and Georgetown, where he was named ABCA/Rawlings third-team All-American and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper second-team All-American.
Johnson was at Lafayette before transferring to Wake Forest this season. He was first-team All-ACC, Winston-Salem regional Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament. Johnson, an all-star for the HiToms in 2022, was selected in the 10th round (289th overall) by the Kansas City Royals.
Verdung, a recent CPL All-Star selection, was picked in the 13th round (399th overall) by the Atlanta Braves. He played last season at Itawamba Community College, earning All-MACCC honors, before transferring to Southern Miss for this upcoming season. He leads the team in hits and home runs and is tied for first in RBIs.