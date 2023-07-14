High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.