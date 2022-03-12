THOMASVILLE — Ledford broke open a close game with eight runs in the fifth inning and defeated East Davidson 14-3 in a nonconference contest Friday at East.
The fifth-inning surge boosted the Panthers’s lead to 12-2. After East added a run in the bottom of the fifth, Ledford scored twice in the sixth.
Sophie Conger went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (4-0). Alex Graham was 3 for 4, scored three runs and drove in two more. Anna Holland was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and scored twice. Averee Atkins was 2 for 3 with an RBI; Maggie Hughes 1 for 3, with a RBI and two runs scored, and Sophie Wheat was 1 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored.
Grace Henry got the win, pitching three innings in relief of starter Ivye Francis.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rocked visiting Western Guilford 24-2 in a Metro 4A conference game stopped after three innings because of a mercy rule Friday at Southwest.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — South Davidson defeated Thomasville 25-0 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A game at Thomasville on Friday.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY — Randleman defeated Wheatmore 7-2 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference play Friday at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore forced a 1-1 tie in the third. Randleman scored two in the fourth and led the rest of the way.
Leading hitters for the Warriors (4-1, 1-1 PAC) were Hannah Shoe, 2 for 3 with a run scored and a RBI; Maddie Nichols, 1 for 4 with a RBI, and Carmen Turgeon 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
MCLEANSVILLE — Eastern Guilford blanked visiting High Point Central 16-0 in a Mid-State 3A contest on Friday. Central drops to 0-2 after two games in the league.
GLENN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Reagan scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and defeated visiting Glenn 6-5 in Central Piedmont 4A softball Friday.
Down 3-0 after an inning, the Ladycats (2-2, 1-1 CPC) eventually went ahead 4-3 with single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth. Reagan (3-2, 1-1) tied it in the button of the sixth and Glenn scored a run in the top of the eighth to go ahead 5-4.
Erika Clinard led Glenn at the plate, going 5 for 5, with a home run, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Ross Murphy was 2 for 4 with a run and RBU
Clinard, who started in the circle, was the losing pitcher despite striking out 10. She allowed nine hits, three earned runs and a walk.
BASEBALL
WESTCHESTER, GASTON DAY
GASTONIA —Josh Hammond struck out 14 in tossing a two-hit shutout and Westchester Country Day defeated host Gaston Day 6-0 on Friday..
The Wildcats (3-0) scored one in the third, one in the fourth, three in fifth and one in the seventh.
Leading hitters for Westchester were Tate Vogler (2 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Trey Johnson (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), Bryce Hooker (2 for 4), Caleb Hammond (1 for 4, 2 runs), Casrson Danile (1 for 4, 1 RBI).
DUDLEY, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Dudley downed High Point Central 13-7 in a Mid-State 3A contest at Central on Friday.
The Bison scored all seven of their runs after falling behind 10-0. The Panthers, who slapped 13 hits, added 1 in the sixth and 2 in the seventh. Central drops to 2-2 and 0-2 in the league.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford defeated Ragsdale 11-2 in a Metro 4A contest at Northern on Friday.
Down 4-0, the Tigers (1-4, 0-2) scored both of its runs in the fourth. The Nighthawks added two in the fifth and five in the sixth.
HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
CHARLOTTE – Hickory Grove Christian downed visiting High Point Christian 5-1 in nonconference baseball on Friday.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn scored in every inning but the third and stopped Parkland 12-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference action at Parkland on Friday.
Tied 1-1, the Bobcats scored four in the fourth then added two in the fifth and three in the sixth, improving to 3-2 and 2-0 in the league.
Hunter Kelly went 2 for 4, and Peyton Horn, GeSean Hardy and Chrsi Shoemaker were 1 for 3.
Kelly picked up the win on the mound after relieving Jacob Fraas with one out in the first. Kelly allowed the Mustang run, struck out seven and walked two.
S. GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County finished its scoring with 10 runs in the fourth and defeated Southern Guilford 16-0 in a Mid-State 3A game stopped in the fifth because of a mercy rule Friday at Rockingham County.
Southern drops to 1-4 and 0-2 in the league.
SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — Southwest Guilford defeated Oak Grove 8-2 in a nonconference contest Friday at Oak Grove.
The Cowgirls (3-2) scored four goals in each half while the Grizzlies (1-2) netted one in each half.
Maddie Vaughn scored two goals for Southwest. Chloe Thompson, Caitlyn Wycoff, Hailey Peterson. Kate Church, Bella Tkatch and Josie Tucker added one each.
Wycoff, Peyton Flynn and Kory Lloyd dished an assist each.
WESTCHESTER, GASTON DAY
GASTONIA – Westchester Country Day opened the season with a 2-1 victory over host Gaston Day in nonconference action Friday.
TENNIS
WESTCHESTER, GASTON DAY
GASTONIA – Max Verellen was the only winner for Westchester Country Day in a season-opening 6-1 loss to Gaston Day School on Friday.