SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Bailey hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the San Francisco Giants past the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Bailey, a former Wesleyan Christian standout in his rookie season, became the youngest Giants player to hit a game-ending home run since 22-year-old Pablo Sandoval in 2009.
With Wilmer Flores on second as the automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th, Bailey homered to left with two outs off Will Smith. Bailey’s sixth homer of the season was San Francisco’s fourth walkoff homer this season.
“It was kind of a low line drive and they have that little car, it kind of peeks over the fence a little bit. So I was hoping that was hooking enough to stay away from that,” he said. “When it went over, it was the coolest feeling I’ve had so far.”
San Francisco led by a run most of the game but allowed single runs in each of the ninth and 10th innings — setting the stage for Bailey’s heroics.
“Fantastic but it’s not surprising,” manager Gabe Kapler said, “because since he got to the big league level all he’s done is come up in big moments, make big plays, do a really good job of leading our pitching staff.”
Bailey, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft following a strong college career at N.C. State, has 60 hits and 38 RBIs in 66 games with the Giants. He has become a regular in San Francisco’s lineup since making his debut May 19.
HP CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN/PARROTT
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian opened its season with a 2-0 win against SouthLake Christian in nonconference boys soccer Friday before falling 5-1 against Parrott on Saturday at the High Point Athletic Complex.
Jace Harris scored both goals for the Cougars in Friday’s match. Connor Bullard finished with six saves in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HE
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian rolled past the Forsyth Home Educators 6-0 on Friday in the Sanford Classic boys soccer tournament at Wesleyan.
Sean Jacobs had a goal and two assists for the Trojans. Taj Johnson, Ellison Hung, Maddox Wheeler, Donovan Calhoun and Nata Souza each had a goal, while Andrew Heeden added two assists. Mac Mills and Cohen Hill each had an assist. Jaden DiFoggio and Grey Lunnen split time in goal.