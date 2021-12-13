KERNERSVILLE — Seven area wrestlers won titles during the Nick Sgroi Memorial Tournament on Saturday hosted by Bishop McGuinness.
Area champions were: Ragsdale’s Brad Yocum (106 pounds), Ragsdale’s Aidan Chicosky (132 pounds), Bishop McGuinness’ Jacob Regitz (152 pounds), High Point Central’s Matthew Wolff (170 pounds), Ragsdale’s Tayshun Dearmon (182 pounds), Ragsdale’s Noah Richardson (195 pounds), and Jamier Ferere (285 pounds).
Southern Guilford’s Daniel Graham (third, 106), Southern’s Jacob Spurgeon (third, 120), Ragsdale’s Jaxson Davis (second, 126), Central’s Roman Laing (third, 160), Southern’s Bruce Dudley (second, 170), Southern’s Carter Bland (third, 220) and Ragsdale’s Alexzander Little (second, 285) had top-three finishes.
AT TRINITY
TRINITY — Trinity had seven top-three finishes — including two champions — during Saturday’s Trinity Invitational at Trinity.
Trinity’s Chris Grubb (120 pounds) and David Makupson (138 pounds) won their weight classes, while Spencer May (second, 113), Johnny Bryant (second, 170), KJ Stafford (third, 132), Casey Hohn (third, 152) and Joey Smith (third, 220) were in the top three in theirs.
East Davidson was highlighted by Cameron Garrett (182 pounds) and Caleb Irwin (285 pounds) reaching the quarterfinals.
AT SOUTH STOKES
WALNUT COVE — Fourteen area wrestlers finished in the top three — including one champion — during Saturday’s Joe Via Invitational hosted by South Stokes.
Glenn’s Isaiah Wilson won at 126 pounds.
Top-three finishers from the area were: Glenn’s Jaidon Craft (second, 152) and Isaac Sheehan (third, 132); Ledford’s Jake Cartrette (second, 106) and Anthony Walls (third, 170); and Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd (second, 170), Tyler Daines (second, 182), Zane Williams (second, 220), Keanan White (third, 106), Blake Compton (third, 113), John Courson (third, 120), Shamon Graham (third, 152), Gable Crutchfield (third, 160) and Josh Yokeley (third, 195).
FOOTBALL 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
RALEIGH — Cardinal Gibbons scored once in each half to defeat Julius Chambers 14-2 during a rainy, windy Saturday night in the 4A state championship at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Maverick Shotwell caught all four passes thrown his way — including two for touchdowns — for the Crusaders in earning the game’s Most Valuable Player award. Will Mason was the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer with eight tackles.
Connor Clark completed 6 of 10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Donovan Shepard ran 29 times for 119 yards for Gibbons (14-2), which led 7-2 into halftime, in capturing its first state title in three consecutive 4A finals appearances.
Daylan Smothers ran 18 times for 91 yard to lead the Cougars (14-2), who won the previous two 4A state championships. He was Chambers’ Most Outstanding Offensive Performer, while Chris Chalk was the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer with nine tackles.
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
RALEIGH — Shelby scored 27 straight points late in the game to beat Wallace-Rose Hill 55-34 in the 2A state championship Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium and captured the program’s 12th state title.
Lee completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns and was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player in leading the Golden Lions (15-1), who scored just before halftime to lead 34-27 into the break. They added two scores in the third and one more in the fourth to lead 55-27 with nine minutes left.
Marquis Adams scored three rushing touchdowns to earn the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer award for Shelby, which also got 106 yards receiving and one touchdown from Ja’Keith Hamilton. Malaki Hamrick totaled 14 tackles and a sack as the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer.
Kanye Roberts carried 26 times for 253 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (13-3). He was named his team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Performer, while Antwon Montgomery had eight tackles as Wallace-Rose Hill’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer.
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
CHAPEL HILL — Tarboro scored once in every quarter to defeat Mitchell 28-7 in the 1A state championship Saturday at Kenan Stadium and win the program’s second straight state title and eighth in program history.
Tobias Joyner ran 16 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings (14-1), who have won three of the last four 1A titles. Joyner was named the game’s Most Valuable Player while Trevon White added 78 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns as his team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Performer.
After it scored in the first and Mitchell answered early in the second, Tarboro scored just before halftime to take a 14-7 lead into the break. The Vikings, who totaled all of its 243 yards of offense on the ground, added scoring runs by Joyner in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Ty Turbyfill completed 5 of 11 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, plus ran 30 times for 101 yards, to earn the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for Mitchell (13-3). Earning the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer awards were Enrique Huaroco with 11 tackles for the Mountaineers and Treheem Daniels with 14 tackles for Tarboro.
YOUTH TENNIS
MIAMI BEACH — Andrew Delgado of High Point and Tanner Povey of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, won the boys’ 16s doubles title at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships this past weekend. The Orange Bowl is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious junior tennis tournaments in the world.
Delgado and Povey defeated Nikita Filin (Wilmette, Ill.) and Chase Fralick (Peachtree City, Ga.) in the final 6-4, 4-6, [10-5].
The pair was part of an American sweep of the 16-and-under division as Americans won all four titles (boys’ singles/doubles, girls’ singles/doubles).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL AUSTIN EARNS WEEKLY AWARD
CHARLOTTE — High Point redshirt-freshman forward Zack Austin is the Freshman of the Week in Big South Conference men’s basketball for games played Dec. 6-12, the conference announced Monday.
Austin contributed 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in two games last week. He opened with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double in a victory over Guilford last Tuesday, along with three blocks. Austin then tallied 20 points in addition to six boards and five blocks in a setback to South Carolina State on Friday. For the week, he was 12-of-24 from the floor (0.0%), made 5-of-13 three-point attempts (38.5), and totaled three assists and three steals.
DDCC, WALTERS STATE CC
HUDSON — Davidson-Davie Community College stormed past Walters State Community College 85-44 in men’s basketball Saturday at Walters State.
Uzziah Dawkins scored 16 points to lead the Storm (10-2 overall, 6-1 conference), who led 41-20 at halftime. Jaden Scriven added 14 points, followed by LJ Rogers with 13 points.
DDCC shot 47% from the field while hitting 11 3-pointers.
The Storm will play Wednesday at Louisburg.