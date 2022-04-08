HIGH POINT — Area athletes posted over 25 top-three finishes — including 10 victories — to highlight Thursday’s track meet hosted by Wesleyan Christian at the High Point Athletic Complex.
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team score with 204 points, followed by Calvary Day (91) and Greensboro Day (77) in the seven-team field. Wesleyan (49) and Westchester Country Day (49) tied for fifth while High Point Christian (32) was seventh.
Wake Christian was first in the boys team total with 160 points. Forsyth Country Day (115) was second and Calvary (114.5) was third in the seven-team field. HPCA (76) took fourth, trailed by Westchester (73) in fifth and Wesleyan (62) in sixth.
Finishing in the top three for Wesleyan were: Patrick Hissim (first — boys 400, 53.64); Ethan Hoots (second — boys 100 hurdles, 20.11), Roberto DeCataldo (second — boys discus, 112-08.50), Abbie Merhoff (second — girls shot put, 28.04.00) and Macy Spencer (third — girls long jump, 13-03.00), plus the boys 4x400 relay (third, 4:42.16).
Finishing in the top three for HPCA were: Isaiah Sanders (first — boys 100, 10.7; first — boys 200, 22.93), Benny Limbacher (second — boys 300 hurdles, 47.51), Morgan Hartman (second — girls 800, 2:46.11); Reade Guthrie (second — boys pole vault, 7-06.00), Georgia Walls (third — girls 200, 27.47) and Ray Cheng (third — boys pole vault, 6-06.00), as well as the girls 4x200 (first, 1:58.43) and boys 4x100 (first, 46.26) relays.
Finishing in the top three for Westchester were: Cruz Hesling (first — boys 1600, 4:33.93; first — boys 3200, 10:06.18), Ali Schwartz (first — girls 800, 2:39.26), Connor Apple (first — boys pole vault, 11-06.00), Ben Bublitz (second — boys 400, 54.20), Cleveland Armentrout (second — boys 200, 24.05), Sophia Singer (third — girls 800, 3:03.39) and Carter Scavo (third — boys 200, 24.34), plus the boys 4x200 (first, 1:35.31), girls 4x200 (second, 2:09.49), girls 4x400 (second, 5:13.21) and boys 4x400 (second, 4:00.81) relays.
AT EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson won the girls team score and finished second in the boys team score during Thursday’s meet at East.
East had 81 points to win the girls team score, followed by North Rowan (71), West Davidson (64) and Lexington (16). North Rowan had 83 points to win the boys team score. East (81), West (50), North Carolina Leadership Academy (24) and Lexington (8) followed.
Winning events for the Golden Eagles were: Fatima Cepeda (girls 1600, 6:05.5; girls 3200, 14:19.6), Caleb Machorro (boys 3200, 11:43.3) and Lorenzo Vallejos (boys 300 hurdles, 47.4), plus the boys 4x400 (3:55.1) and boys 4x800 (10:01.5) relays.
BASEBALL TRINITY, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Trinity defeated Grimsley 11-2 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Grimsley.
Landon Mowery went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (11-4). Siler Parrish and Ethan Willard each had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, while Jake Little had two RBIs and Evan Stepp went 1 for 1.
Landen Mosley got the complete-game win on the mound, striking out five while allowing no earned runs.
HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian topped Westchester Country Day 5-1 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Tate Vogler had two hits while Bryce Hooker and Josh Hammond each had a hit for Westchester. Carson Daniel took the loss on the mound, striking out five.
HPCA improved to 11-6 overall and 5-0 in the conference, while Westchester dipped to 6-2 and 0-1.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — Thomasville fell 6-0 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Thursday at South Davidson.
Matthew Bankhead and Janhri Luckey, who had two stolen bases, each had a hit for the Bulldogs (1-12 overall, 1-6 conference). Reece Payne struck out two in six innings pitched.
BOYS GOLF AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won Thursday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf match at Pine Knolls.
Bishop posted a 163, followed by Cornerstone Charter with a 187 and North Carolina Leadership Academy with a 217.
William Grissmon shot a 38 to lead the Villains and earn medalist. Sam Sherrill added a 39, while Ted Williams had a 42 and Riggs Handy had a 44.
AT GILLESPIE GC
GREENSBORO — High Point Central took second during Thursday’s Mid-State 3A Conference boys golf match at Gillespie Golf Course.
Rockingham County won with a 160. Central was second with a 170, trailed by Dudley (258), Smith (262), Atkins (266) and Eastern Guilford (288).
Davis DeLille was medalist with a 35 to lead the Bison, who also got counting scores from Riley Johnson (43), Hunter Busick (45) and Ian White (47).
AT HOLLY RIDGE
ARCHDALE — Wheatmore was first while Trinity was second in Thursday’s PAC 1A/2A boys golf match at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
Wheatmore shot a 175 while Trinity followed with a 177. Providence Grove (178), Randleman (199), Uwharrie Charter (226) and Southwestern Randolph (237) rounded out the team scores.
LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 17-6 against Northern Guilford in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Thursday at Northern.
The Cowboys dipped to 9-6 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
In the girls match, Southwest lost 20-0 to move to 4-10 and 0-7.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn lost 16-1 against host RJ Reynolds in Central Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Thursday.
The Bobcats dropped to 0-12 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
In the girls match, Glenn fell 14-3 to dip to 1-12-1 and 0-8.