MAYODAN — The T.W. Andrews boys defeated McMichael 57-43 in Mid-State 2A action Tuesday at McMichael. The Red Raiders improved 12-2 and 5-0 in the conference.
Andrews won the girls game, 48-40. Ashley Bowman scored 14 points to lead the Lady Raiders (10-3, 5-0), followed by Jurnee Flowers with nine points and Nijayah Townes with six points.
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central’s boys downed visiting Eastern Guilford 61-43 in a Mid-State 3A contest Tuesday at Central.
The Bison, who led 32-22 at halftime, improved to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the league.
In the girls game, Eastern won 66-48. Central dipped to 1-15 and 0-7.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s girls topped Western Guilford 58-29 in Metro 4A action inside Coggins Gym on Tuesday.
Ally Guglielmo scored 14 to lead the Cowgirls, who upped their record to 13-1 and 7-1 in the Metro – setting up a key matchup Friday at first-place Northern Guilford. Jocelyn Foust added 13 and Courtney Tayor had 10.
In the boys game, Southwest won 72-60. Corbin Wilson had 14 points and five rebounds to lead the Cowboys (6-8, 3-5), who led 33-31 at halftime. Henry Giant added 13 points and five rebounds, while Stevon Harrison had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Amarya Huggins had 11 points.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day topped High Point Christian 57-44 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at GDS.
The Bengals, ranked No. 15 nationally and No. 5 in the state overall, improved to 22-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Cougars, ranked No. 32 in the state overall, dipped to 15-5 and 2-1.
In the girls game, HPCA rolled to a 53-38 win. Nadiya Hairston scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (13-9, 3-0), who have won nine of their last 10. Kennedy Powell added 12 points and six rebounds.
PAGE, RAGSDALE
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s boys stopped Page 62-57 in a Metro 4A clash at Page on Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 11-4 and 6-1 in the Metro.
In the girls game, Ragsdale edged the Pirates, 63-61 in double overtime. Regulation ended 49-49 and each team scored seven points in the first extra period.
Page led 25-23 at the half but Ragsdale went up 41-34 by the end of the third quarter. The Pirates outscored the Tigers 15-8 in the fourth.
Ragsdale improved to 7-7, 2-5 in the Metro while Page fell to 7-3.
BISHOP, BETHANY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness built a big lead in the first half and celebrated Senior Night by defeating Bethany 88-50 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A contest on Tuesday.
Bishop led 27-10 after one period and 45-20 at halftime.
Dawson McAlhany scored 29, including 18 in the third quarter for the Villains, who improved to 11-6 and 5-1 in the NPC. Scott Craven added 16 and Riggs Handy had 11 while John Campbell pulled in 11 rebounds.
Bishop cruised in the girls game, 65-9. Adelaide Jernigan led the Villains with 11 points and Charley Chappell had nine.
WESLEYAN, MT. ZION
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan’s boys defeated Mount Zion 71-64 on Tuesday.
Cam Parker led the Trojans (9-10) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Luke Grace added 19 points. Jefferson McLamb had 18 and pulled down five rebounds, while Trent Jackson had eight points and five rebounds.
In the girls game, Wesleyan cruised to a 68-25 victory. Lily Pereira led the Trojans (14-2) with 21 points and Sarah Chrapliwy added 13.
WESTCHESTER, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Caldwell’s boys edged Westchester Country Day 47-45 in PTAC action inside Brooks Gym.
Griffin Powell scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats (4-5 overall, 0-1 conference). M.J. Edwards added 11 and Jaxson Morgan seven.
In the girls game, Caldwell won 51-11. Westchester dipped to 6-5 and 0-1.
S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Northeast Guilford 66-57 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jucqarie Love scored 22 points to lead the Storm (12-6 overall, 5-3 conference). Jamias Ferere added 20 points, followed by Khalil Millner with eight points.
In the girls game, Northeast won 48-43. Southern dipped to 3-13 and 2-6.
GLENN, REAGAN
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn’s boys downed Reagan 67-50 in Central Piedmont 4A action Tuesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 34 in the state overall, improved to 15-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Reagan won 52-26. The Ladycats dropped to 6-10 and 1-5.
NC LEADERSHIP, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO — Cornerstone Charter’s boys pulled away in the second half and defeated North Carolina Leadership Academy 66-45 in Northwest Piedmont 1A action Tuesday at Cornerstone.
Leading 25-23 at halftime, Cornerstone dominated the third quarter 18-7 and held a 24-15 advantage in the fourth.
Laken Locklear scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Falcons, who dropped to 7-7, 0-5.
N.C. Leadership won the girls game, 45-35.
THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – Thomasville topped North Rowan 78-62 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at North Rowan.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, North Rowan won 50-8. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-10 and 0-4.
SWIMMING
AT SALEM ACADEMY
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day’s girls finished second in a four-team meet hosted by Salem Academy on Tuesday.
Forsyth Country Day finished with 267.5 points. The Wildcats had 124.5, Calvary Day 99 and Salem 71.
Sklyar Manning scored Westchester’s lone victory in the 50 free and finished second in the 100 yard backstroke. Sidney Briggs was second in the 200 IM; and the Wildcats finished second in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Kate Dyson was third in the 200 free.
Forsyth Country Day won the boys meet with 320 points, followed by Calvary (96) and Westchester (86).
Ben Hunsberger finished second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 50 free for the Wildcats.
AT GREENSBORO AQUATIC CENTER
GREENSBORO – High Point Central’s girls were third and boys were fourth during Tuesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference championship Tuesday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Atkins won the girls title with 289 points, followed by Rockingham County with 277 and Central with 186. Atkins also won the boys title with 345 points, trailed by Rockingham with 339 and Smith with 125. Central followed with 110.
Winning for the Bison were: Rowan Cridlebaugh (boys 200-yard IM, 2:06.76; boys 100 fly, 57.56), Catherine Miller (girls 50 free, 28.00), Eva Doyle (girls 100 free, 1:01.14), Lauren Rhodes (girls 500 free, 6:44.35) and the girls 200 medley (2:12.77), girls 200 free (1:59.11) relays.
Posting top-three finishes were: Rhodes (third – girls 200 free, 2:26.25), Emma Niebauer (second – girls 200 IM, 2:51.13; second – girls 100 back, 1:19.45), Miller (second – girls 100 fly, 1:17.60), Olivia Perez (second – girls 100 breaststroke, 1:26.53).
TRACK
AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness finished first in both its conference’s girls and boys team scores during Monday’s meet featuring teams from the Foothills 2A, Northwest 1A and Northwest Piedmont 1A conferences.
Bishop’s girls totaled 110 points, ahead of second-place Millennium Charter with 51 points, while the boys had 104 points, beating second-place Millennium with 41 points.
Winning events for the Villains were: Sofia Wolff (girls 1000 run, 3:35.77), Lourdes Lopez (girls 1600 run, 6:03.56; girls 3200 run, 13:10.78), girls 4x200 (2:14.87), girls 4x800 (11:24.82), Ethan Connor (boys 300 dash, 37.44), Thomas Pinder (boys 55 hurdles, 10.00), boys 4x400 (4:05.45) and Andrew Lankau (boys shot put – 38-00.75).
WRESTLING
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore and Bishop McGuinness both split their matches during Tuesday’s tri-match that also included South Davidson at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore defeated Bishop 54-18 and lost against South 48-30, while South also defeated Bishop 54-18.
Winning for Wheatmore against Bishop were: Micah Agner (106 pounds, forfeit), Madison Sumner (113, forfeit), Terry Presnell (120, forfeit), Trey Swaney (126, forfeit), Cameron Hinson (132, fall), Levi Johnson (138, forfeit), Perry Welch (160, forfeit), Noah Browning (170, forfeit) and Randy Spencer (195, forfeit).
Winning for Wheatmore against South were: Hinson (132, fall), Johnson (138, fall), Welch (170, forfeit), Spencer (195, fall) and Ethen Roberts (220, forfeit).
Winning for Bishop against South were: David Krawczyk (132, fall), Jacob Regitz (152, fall) and Mason Payne (220, forfeit). Winning against Wheatmore were: Regitz (152, fall), Myles Payne (182, fall) and Payne (220, fall).
AT EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central defeated Dudley 48-30 and lost 42-24 against Southern Guilford during Tuesday’s Mid-State 3A WrestleMania matches at Eastern Guilford.
Winning for Central against Dudley were: Adam Nguyen (120 pounds, forfeit), Savion Harris (132, forfeit), Joshua Garcia (138, forfeit), Matthew Myers (145, forfeit), Roman Laing (160, forfeit), Michelle Jackson (170, forfeit), Matthew Wolff (182, forfeit) and Semaj Booker (195, fall).
Winning for Central against Southern were: Booker (195, fall), Harris (132, fall), Myers (145, forfeit) and Chiva Kim (152, forfeit).
Winning for Southern against Central were: Zane Means (182, dec 7-6), Carter Bland (220, forfeit), Jamier Ferere (285, forfeit), Daniel Graham (113, forfeit), jacob Spurgeon (120, forfeit), Malachi Peebles (126, fall), Aiden Keeler (138, fall) and Bruce Dudley (170, dec 13-8).
AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale swept Grimsley 46-36 and Page 60-24 in a Metro 4A Conference tri-match Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Winning for the Tigers against Grimsley were: Kukuw Kodi (120, fall), Jaxson Davis (132, fall), Aidan Chicosky (138, forfeit), Christian Morales (145, MD 12-4), Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (160, fall), Noah Richardson (195, forfeit), Jayvon (195, forfeit), Jayvon Bell (220, fall) and Bradley Yokum (106, fall).
Winning for the Tigers against Page were: Yokum (106, forfeit), Cherish Charley (113, fall), Kodi (120, fall), Dallas Kinley (126, fall), Davis (132, fall), Chicosky (138, fall), Morales (145, forfeit), Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall), Ried Conway (170, fall) and Richardson (195, fall).
AT OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated North Davidson 40-36 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Winning for the Grizzlies were: Dagan Strickland (113, forfeit), John Courson (120, MD 12-0), Gable Crutchfield (152, dec 6-4), Brian Byrd (160, fall), Tyler Daines (170, fall), Blake Shinault (182, dec 5-4), Isaiah McGuffin (195, fall) and Josh Yokeley (220, forfeit).
NCHSAA BUMPS BACK OPENING ROUNDS
CHAPEL HILL – The NCHSAA has bumped back bracketing and the opening two rounds of the state dual-team wrestling tournament.
The decision, coming on the heels of inclement weather last week, will allow teams to complete matches this week.
Bracketing will now happen Friday and first- and second-round matches will be Monday. Subsequent rounds scheduled for Wednesday will not be impacted.