CHARLOTTE – TW Andrews defeated Victory Christian 66-38 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Victory Christian.
The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 overall and will host archrival High Point Central on Friday in Foree Gymnasium.
The Andrews girls fell 55-21 to dip to 1-1.
HP CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
CARY — High Point Christian’s boys defeated host Cary Christian 66-50 in nonconference Tuesday at Cary Christian.
Thomas McIntosh had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cougars (3-1). Ethan Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Darius Kane with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
HPCA rolled to a 68-31 victory in the girls game. The Cougars (3-3) led 20-5 after one quarter, 33-12 at halftime and 45-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Nadiya Hairston led HPCA with 19 points, dished six assists and grabbed five steals. Angel Walker added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Kennedy Powell pulled down 10 rebounds.
WESTCHESTER, O’NEAL
HIGH POINT — The O’Neal School swept Westchester Country Day in a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Falcons edged the Wildcats 45-42 in the boys game and rolled to a 46-11 victory in the girls game.
Griffin Powell scored 18 to lead the Westchester boys (1-2). George Marsh and Jacob Johnson added eight points each.
Covington Hauser scored seven for the Westchester girls (1-2). Abby Williamson and Brooklyn Vogler followed with two points apiece.
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore’s boys defeated visiting west Davidson 55-40 in nonconference action on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 while the Green Dragons fell to 0-2.
Dylan Weil scored 15 points to lead Wheatmore, while Adam Harrison added 12 points.
Wheatmore won the girls game 43-18. The Warriors (2-1) led 12-6 after one quarter and scored all 14 points of the second to lead 26-6 at halftime.
TRINITY, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Trinity rolled past East Davidson 78-36 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at East.
Aidan Blakely scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-0), followed by Trace Moffitt with 20 points, Brandon Campbell with 10 points and Dominic Payne with nine points.
In the girls game, Trinity defeated East 32-16. The Bulldogs improved to 1-2.
OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Randleman jumped to a big lead early and defeated visiting Oak Grove 61-44 in boys nonconference basketball Tuesday.
The Tigers led 20-5 after one quarter, 38-24 at halftime and 45-34 at the end of the third period.
Randleman cruised to a 61-38 victory in the girls game. Zaire Jones scored 10 points to lead Oak Grove (2-1). Trista Charles added seven points, followed by Haley Long and Jenna Gadd with five points each.
In JV girls basketball, Oak Grove defeated Northwest Guilford 66-26. Ashlynn Grubb scored 24 points to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Paige Hord with 15 and Tatum Tesh with 14.
GLENN, N. FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn beat North Forsyth 69-32 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at North Forsyth.
The Bobcats improved to 1-2.
In the girls game, Glenn rolled past North Forsyth 50-10 to move to 3-1.
RAGSDALE, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Ragsdale edged RJ Reynolds 44-40 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Reynolds.
Kobe Parker scored 12 points to lead the Tigers (2-1), followed by Jah Saigo with 10 points and Ron Jones with seven points.
In the girls game, Ragsdale won 44-36 to move to 3-0.
N. DAVIDSON, MT. TABOR
WELCOME — Emily Hege scored 31 as North Davidson’s girls defeated visiting Mount Tabor 65-47 in nonconference basketball Tuesday.
Kyndall Moore added 12 for the Black Knights (2-0). Mount Tabor drops to 0-4.
Mount Tabor romped in the boys game, 89-28.
S. GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southern Guilford defeated Southeast Guilford 47-41 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Southeast.
Jamias Ferere scored 11 points to lead the Storm (2-0). Khalil Milner added nine points, while Nick Blackston followed with eight points.