EDEN – TW Andrews tied Morehead 4-4 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Morehead.

Jose Gomez had a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders (0-3-1 overall, 0-1-1 conference), who scored three times in the second half to force overtime at 3-3. Bienfait Maombi, Haben Abreha and Ranjan Magar each had one goal.

