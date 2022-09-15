EDEN – TW Andrews tied Morehead 4-4 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Morehead.
Jose Gomez had a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders (0-3-1 overall, 0-1-1 conference), who scored three times in the second half to force overtime at 3-3. Bienfait Maombi, Haben Abreha and Ranjan Magar each had one goal.
Amos Iradunkunda (six saves) and Magar (two saves) split time in goal.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore defeated Randleman 7-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Randleman.
Riley Queen and Henry Santos each scored two goals for the Warriors (6-0-3 overall, 1-0-1 conference), who led 2-1 at halftime. Hayden Hemming, Anakin Leister and Collin Burgess each had one goal.
Leister had three assists, Ryan Baynard had two and Kooper Grant and Queen each had one. Nick Galloway made seven saves in goal.
BISHOP, LEXINGTON
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness tied Lexington 2-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Bishop.
The Villains moved to 4-3-3 overall.
EAST DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – East Davidson rolled past North Rowan 11-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at North Rowan.
The Golden Eagles, who led 7-1 at halftime, improved to 5-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 3-0 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Glenn.
Alexiz Memije (three saves) and Bryan Almaguer split time in goal for the Bobcats (5-3-2 overall, 2-1 conference).
LEDFORD, N. FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM – Ledford tied North Forsyth 2-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at North Forsyth.
Camden Way and Deivi Guevara each scored for the Panthers (5-3-1), while Adrian Luna had an assist. Cooper Reich made seven saves in goal.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – West Davidson defeated Thomasville 3-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs moved to 1-6-1 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Trinity beat Southwestern Randolph 3-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-3-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT WEST END PARK
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling won the boys race while Ali Schwartz posted a top-five finish to highlight Tuesday’s PTAC cross-country meet at West End Park.
Hesling, last year’s NCISAA 2A state champion, made a late push to win the boys race in 17 minutes, 20 seconds – four seconds ahead of Greensboro Day’s Sterling Sharpe. Schwartz took fifth in the girls race in 20:36, as Calvary day’s Anna Edwards won in 19:56.
Calvary won the girls team total with 38 points, ahead of Greensboro Day with 40. Westchester Country Day was fourth with 97 and High Point Christian, the meet host, was sixth with 145. Greensboro Day won the boys team total with 38 points, ahead of Calvary with 50. Westchester was fifth with 101.
Also finishing in the top 25 for Westchester were: Christian Smith (13th, 20:46) for the boys; and Eleanor Clark (19th, 26:08), Addy Grace Winstead (22nd, 26:18) and Reeves Lavelle (23rd, 26:56) for the girls.
Finishing in the top 25 for HPCA were: Cole Johnson (fourth, 18:18) and Carter Guthrie (25th, 23:52) for the boys; and Morgan Hartman (13th, 24:11 for the girls.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove defeated Westchester Country Day 126-143 in nonconference girls golf Wednesday at Meadowlands Golf Club.
Camille Lambert shot a 39 for the Grizzlies, followed by Ella Ott with a 42 and Zoe Crotts with a 45.
Madi Dial shot a 43 to lead the Wildcats, which also got counting scores from Mary Frances Collins with a 45 and Elizabeth Shoaf with a 55.
GIRLS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 9-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Page.
The Cowgirls dipped to 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford edged Asheboro 5-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
No. 1 Kayleigh Batcheck (4-6, 6-2, 10-8), No. 2 Abby Dunbar (6-1, 6-2) and No. 6 Lauren Seamon (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Panthers. No. 2 Dunbar/Brea White (9-7) and No. 3 Seamon/Addison Sage (9-7) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Oak Grove topped rival North Davidson 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at North.
Bella Grieser and Ciara Major each had 15 kills for the Grizzlies (4-6 overall, 1-0 MPC). Tatum Tesh added 41 assists, while Olivia Dixon had 22 digs. Major and Georgia Barnett each had 10 blocks.
In the JV match, North won 25-18, 25-22 to hand Oak Grove its first loss of the season. Kate Bertschi had five kills for the Grizzlies (9-1, 0-1), while Riley Rausch had eight assists and eight service points. Chloe Smith had eight digs, and Sydnee High had three blocks.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG – Ledford outlasted Montgomery Central 18-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-9, 16-14 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Ledford.
The Panthers improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference.