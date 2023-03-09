HIGH POINT – A big inning helped lift T.W. Andrews past rival High Point Central 19-11 in nonconference baseball Wednesday night at Truist Point.
The Red Raiders scored 14 runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a five-run deficit. Andrews opened its season 1-0.
Isaiah Dean had two hits and an RBI for the Bison (1-2), while Keith Lucas had a hit and two RBIs. Savion Harris struck out 10 in five innings on the mound.
The teams will play again Monday at Truist Point.
GLENN, WESTERN ALAMANCE
ELON – Glenn topped Western Alamance 4-1 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Western Alamance.
Peyton Horn tripled and drove in a run for the Bobcats (). Christopher Shoemaker and Peyton Kowalski each doubled and drove in a run, while Gesean Hardy added a hit and an RBI.
Carmine Lancaster got the pitching win, striking out nine in 4 1/3 innings.
OAK GROVE, WEST STOKES
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated West Stokes 4-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Dawson Shelton and Jarred Lindholm pitched for the Grizzlies (2-3).
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale beat Trinity 4-3 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Braden Bradford had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Tigers. Owen Robinson also had a hit and an RBI, while Josh Medlin, who doubled, and Jaxson Davis each had two hits. Chase Miller also had a triple.
Cole Moebius got the pitching win, striking out five in three innings.
Ragsdale improved to 3-1 while Trinity dipped to 2-2.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, PAGE
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford topped Page 2-0 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southern.
The Storm improved to 2-2.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford swept Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Southeast.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Alex Toney, Owen Ray, Aryn Shah and Josh Boger won in singles for the Cowboys (3-2 overall, 2-2 conference). Parker Perry/Jack Perko, Vo/Ian Carr and Brian Le/Krish Naik Gaunekar won in doubles.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southwest Guilford fell 11-8 against Eastern Guilford in nonconference softball Wednesday at Eastern Guilford.
The Cowgirls dipped to 2-2.
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
TRINITY – Ragsdale beat Trinity 17-14 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Trinity.
The Tigers improved to 3-1 while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-5.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
TRINITY – Wheatmore crushed Southeast Guilford 17-7 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference softball at Wheatmore.
Carmen Turgeon had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs to lead the Warriors (3-1), who scored 10 runs in the fourth. Arielle Turgeon added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Skylar Pittman had two hits and an RBI and Samantha Bugg had a hit and two RBIs.
Carmen Turgeon got the pitching win, striking out 12 in the complete-game victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, SALEM ACADEMY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day raced past Salem Academy 9-0 in girls soccer Wednesday at Westchester.
It was the first match of the season for the Wildcats.
OAK GROVE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Oak Grove topped Western Guilford 4-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Western.
The Grizzlies improved to 2-0.
BOYS GOLF
AT FORSYTH CC
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness took third during Wednesday’s boys golf match against Forsyth Country Day and Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Club.
The Villains shot a 188, behind Forsyth Country Day (139) and Davidson Day (187).
Sam Sherrill led Bishop with a 42, followed by William Grissom and Burns Handy each with a 47 and Jonathan Riccoboni with a 52.
LACROSSE
GLENN, WEST STOKES
KING – Glenn defeated West Stokes 4-3 in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at West Stokes.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2.