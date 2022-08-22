GREENSBORO – Andrews rallied to beat Smith 28-22 in overtime Saturday afternoon in nonconference football at Smith.
Timothy Ratley contributed four touchdowns – three rushing, one passing – to lead the Red Raiders (1-0), who trailed 16-0 midway through the second quarter. Ja’shawn Harris had a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Andrews still trailed by eight midway through the fourth when it stopped the Golden Eagles (0-1) on the goal line. Ratley, who also had a 60-yard touchdown run, connected with Harris to tie the game 22-22 with 4:53 left in regulation.
Ratley then ran in a score to open overtime, and the Red Raider defense forced a turnover to seal the outcome.
RAGSDALE, BISHOP McGUINNESS
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale edged Bishop McGuinness 2-2 (4-2 in PKs) on Saturday in the Triad Division championship of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
Lane Brewer and Josue Abarca Ignacio each had a goal for the Tigers (3-0), while Diego Espinoza and Aidyn Suarez each had an assist. Abarca Ignacio, Patrick Barr, Brewer and Wrenn Gardner scored in PKs. Jairo Ledezma made six saves in goal.
Bo Smith and Ethan Connor each scored a goal for the Villains (2-1), while Chris Campbell and William Stoffel each had an assist. Luke Andress made four saves in goal.
GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated Northeast Guilford 5-3 on Saturday in the Triad Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
The Bison, who led 2-0 at halftime, improved to 2-1 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. FORSYTH
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped North Forsyth 4-1 on Saturday in the Piedmont Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
Eli Pome scored two goals for the Trojans (4-1), who finished in third place in their division. Isaac Hung and Donovan Calhoun each had one goal. Zach Davis, Ethan Jamroz, Mac Mills and Zack Andersen each had an assist.
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 0-0 (5-4 in PKs) against Grimsley on Saturday in the Piedmont Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan park.
The Cowboys (1-2) took sixth place in their division.