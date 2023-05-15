TW Andrews logo.jpg

MOUNT PLEASANT – T.W. Andrews won the boys team title during Friday’s 2A Midwest regional at Mount Pleasant.

The Red Raiders totaled 131 points – well ahead of second-place West Stanly with 60.5. Trinity was 13th with 19 points, while East Davidson tied for 17th with 12 and Wheatmore was 20th with nine.

