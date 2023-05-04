KING – T.W. Andrews posted a pair of top-two finishes – including winning the boys team championship – in Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A Conference track championships at West Stokes.

The Red Raiders totaled 216 points to top the seven-team boys standings, followed by West Stokes with 176. West Stokes won the girls standings with 179 points, while the Lady Raiders were second with 105.

