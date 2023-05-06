2023-05-05 Neal Morris track gallery (1).JPG
MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews’ boys and Bishop McGuinness’ girls captured team titles to highlight the 12th annual Neal Morris Invitational track meet hosted by Andrews on Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.

The Red Raiders totaled 185.5 points in the boys standings, well ahead of second-place Barlett Yancey and Reagan with 42 points each. Bishop had 40 points to take fourth among 17 teams, followed by Ragsdale in sixth with 36 and in 12th Glenn with 18.

Trending Videos