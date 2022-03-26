LYNCHBURG, Va. — Mena Loescher and Abby Hormes scored three goals each for High Point University in a 11-9 loss at Liberty in noconference women’s lacrosse Saturday.
Trailing by five goals in the second half, the Panthers scored four straight, the last by Loescher with 4:24 left in the game to cut the deficit to 10-9. Jordan Baerga scored what proved to be the game-winner with 2:09 remaining, and Hormes tallied in the last 10 seconds for the final margin.
Mandy Brockamp had two goals for the Panthers, and Jordan Miles and Pai Cavallaro added one each. Ray Rosselli dished third assists, and Loescher, Cavalllaro and Emma Genovese had one each.
Trailing 2-0, goals by Brockamp and Loescher pulled HPU even. After Baerga scored her first goal, Hormes tallied with 9:38 left in the second period to make it 3-3 for the last tie of the game. The Flames (6-4) scored six of the next seven goals for a 9-4 lead with 6:41 lead left in the third, and HPU couldn’t climb out of the hole.
The Panthers open Big South play at home against Campbell on Wednesday.