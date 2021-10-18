WALLBURG — Ledford didn’t put forth its best effort. But it got the win and moved on in the postseason.
The third-seeded Panthers struggled at times to break free from sixth-seeded Montgomery Central but eventually won 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 on Monday at Ledford to open the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball tournament.
“I’m just thankful we get out of here with a win,” Ledford coach Christy Palmer said. “I think Montgomery Central was hustling and playing harder than we were. And I don’t understand it. We get in little spells like that.”
Khrya Barber had 12 kills to lead the Panthers (10-9), who are borderline to make the state playoffs but were included by HighSchoolOT in its playoff projections. Charlotte Gray added seven kills, 18 digs and five aces.
Lily Peele had six kills, six digs and four aces; Logan Palmer had five kills 11 digs and two aces; and Kensie Price had 40 assists as Ledford advanced to face second-seeded Oak Grove tonight at 7 in the semifinals at Central Davidson.
“It wasn’t our best match,” Gray said. “We kind of played down, so hopefully tomorrow we can bring it back up.”
The Panthers led 13-3 in the first set but watched their lead dwindle to two twice, at 19-17 and again at 20-18, before winning the final five points to take the first set.
Ledford edged ahead by six midway through the second set and again struggled as the Timberwolves (4-17) got within one twice, at 17-16 and at 18-17, before tallying the final seven points to lead the match 2-0.
The Panthers trailed by five twice midway through the third set before using a 11-3 run — keyed by strong play at the net and a couple timely aces — to take a 20-17 lead. They won the final five points to close out the match.
“I definitely think Coach Palmer’s motivation in the huddles is a big play on that,” Gray said of what helped the team regroup in key moments. “We just have to keep them from getting runs and stop it quick.”
Ledford got through this one OK, but the effort from here on out will have to be better, Palmer said.
“I told them that, at this point in the season, you can’t play bad sets,” she said. “Now, a bad set can end your season. So, you better play each set from here on out like it’s your last — because it could be. ... I can live with points going the other way if we’re diving on the floor and picking up every ball, not having miscommunications. But we still have that and it’s very frustrating at this point in the season.”
The MPC tournament championship will be Wednesday at top-seeded Central Davidson. The state playoffs will then be seeded Thursday, and play will begin Saturday.