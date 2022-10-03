MIDWAY — Ledford kept up the pressure until finally it broke through against rival Oak Grove.
The Panthers scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to break free after a scoreless first half and beat the Grizzlies 4-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer on a cool Monday night at Oak Grove.
“I thought we played really well,” Ledford coach John Blake said. “I think it’s the first complete game we’ve played all year. It was zero-zero at half, but I think we were playing really well.
“I thought they were playing really well too. And because of that, we didn’t change anything mentally we were supposed to do. We were controlled and composed. Overall, I thought it was a really good game by us.”
Adrian Luna scored two goals for the Panthers (9-4-2 overall, 3-0 conference), ranked No. 10 among NCHSAA 3A West teams by MaxPreps. Camden Way added a goal and two assists.
Gabe Depontes chipped in a goal while Jose Ontiveros had an assist as Ledford, which finished with a 21-7 advantage in shots, maintained possession in chunks and worked toward creating opportunities near the goal.
“I feel like the first half was not our best,” said Luna, a senior midfielder. “But we picked it up a lot in the second half. We just had a long talk at halftime, saying that we could do a lot better.”
The Panthers broke the scoreless tie in the 46th minute when Luna took a pass up the left side, dribbled and fired a shot just under the crossbar. They pulled away in the 49th minute with a goal by Way off a free kick and in the 52nd minute when Depontes finished off a centering pass near the goal.
That flurry of scores for a 3-0 lead was enough for Ledford, which added a score by Luna on a run through the middle in the 73rd minute.
“It felt good,” Luna said, “especially against a school close to us.”
Ethan Vandiver scored off an assist by Allan Zamora in the 79th minute for Oak Grove (4-9-2, 1-2), which held firm defensively through the first half and even had a couple looks on offense that could’ve changed the outlook of the match. But once the Panthers started to click, they were tough to stop.
“I thought the first half went very well — kept it nil-nil,” said Grizzlies coach Sammy Antonelli, a former Ledford assistant. “Second half, we kind of lost our way a little bit. But, with Ledford, they’re a good squad and credit to them. Overall, I thought it was a good performance — the tale of two halves.
“At halftime, we even talked about how we’re defending well and how much we are defending. And one of the players said, ‘That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to buy into the system they’re giving us.’ We bought in, and the players enjoyed themselves. And when that happens we have the first half like we did.”
Noah Van Newkirk made seven saves in goal for Oak Grove, while Cooper Reich made four for Ledford.
Both teams continue MPC play Wednesday. The Panthers will host powerhouse Asheboro, while the Grizzlies will visit Montgomery Central. The rematch between the teams will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Ledford.