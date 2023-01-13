2023-01-14 LHS-OG gbb

Oak Grove’s Jenna Gadd, left, and Ledford’s Morgan Harrison fight for a loose ball during Friday’s game at Oak Grove.

MIDWAY — Ledford finally tipped the balance its way in the final minutes for a hard-earned rivalry win.

The Panthers made a few pivotal plays over the final 2 1/2 minutes and broke free to beat Oak Grove 53-46 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Friday in front of a large crowd at Oak Grove.

