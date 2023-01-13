MIDWAY — Ledford finally tipped the balance its way in the final minutes for a hard-earned rivalry win.
The Panthers made a few pivotal plays over the final 2 1/2 minutes and broke free to beat Oak Grove 53-46 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Friday in front of a large crowd at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, Oak Grove scored the first eight points of the game, led by 20 in the first half and raced to a 72-46 victory.
“To steal one on the road in conference play — that’s a big win especially in a rivalry game,” Ledford boys coach Jason Anderson said. “It’s been up and down a little bit this year. The defense has been there, but just the scoring hasn’t been there. Hopefully something like this can get that out from between our ears.”
Nathan Carr scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (9-7 overall, 2-1 MPC). Whitman Denny added 12 points — including a key 3-pointer with just over two minutes left — and Canon Roberts and Scottie Yaudes each chipped in eight points.
“We played way better,” said Carr, a senior guard. “We had a rocky start at the beginning of the season. We hit our peak but have fallen back down. But Coach’s been harping on slowing the game down and playing better defense and we got after it tonight. Hopefully we can keep riding this momentum.”
With the score tied heading to the fourth and again tied inside the final four minutes, the Grizzlies took a one-point lead on a free throw with 2:34 left. But Ledford answered with a string of critical scores.
Denny sank a 3 from the right wing with 2:12 left to give the Panthers a two-point lead. Carr then hit two free throws, Roberts made four and Denny hit two to seal the win, as the defense held Oak Grove to just a 3 in the final stretch.
“In the timeouts we just stayed locked in,” Carr said. “We were a family in there and we told each other that we have each other’s back. And we got it done.
“That was huge,” he said of the free throws. “We went 8 for 8 — that won the game for us.”
Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 12 points to lead the Grizzlies (7-9, 1-2), who led by six in the first half, held a 25-24 lead at halftime but trailed by seven early in the fourth. Lane Kimmer added 10 points.
Oak Grove had two turnovers and two misses in its final five possessions.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty well — we just didn’t hit shots,” Grizzlies coach Todd Rausch said. “I’m sure our shooting percentage was in the high 20s. I thought we took good shots, but we just weren’t hitting. We’ve got to figure out a way to put the ball through the hoop.”
GIRLS GAME
Trista Charles scored 23 points to lead Oak Grove (10-6, 2-1), coming off a loss earlier in the week against rival North Davidson. Haley Long added 13 points and six steals, while Zaire Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“We played great,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “We played like we should’ve Tuesday night. We’ve preached about stepping on the court and taking it to them to begin with. I think we did everything we needed to do to set us up for the remainder of the game.”
Oak Grove scored on its first four possessions of the game to quickly lead 8-0 just two minutes in. Its lead hit double digits on a 3 by Long midway through the quarter and the Grizzlies kept pulling away from there.
Oak Grove — which shot 60% from the field in the first half while holding Ledford to 27% — led 42-20 at halftime. The Grizzlies’ lead peaked at 26 in the second half.
“We played really well,” said Charles, a sophomore guard/forward. “We came out with energy and knowing that we have to come out ready to win. We have to execute everything, play defense, rebound — all the little fundamentals that we need to do to win games.”
Morgan Harrison scored 13 points while Sarah Ledbetter added 11 points for the Panthers (13-3, 2-1). Aaliyah Townes followed with six points.
“They played a really good game — that’s what it came down to,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “They probably played their best game since the school was built — shooting-wise at least. We could’ve done other things better, but they knocked down shots. I think that’s what it came down to.”
After a week off for exams, both teams play again Friday — Ledford on the road against North Davidson and Oak Grove at home against Central Davidson.