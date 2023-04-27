WALLBURG – Ledford responded exactly how it wanted to after last week.
The Panthers bounced back from back-to-back losses with a pair of big wins against rival North Davidson – including a 13-1 drubbing in five innings late Wednesday at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field – to clinch the outright Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball championship.
“We played great – awesome,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “Senior Night’s always tough. There’s a lot of emotion, a lot of pregame festivities. But this team really showed me this week what we’ve known all along. Last week we might’ve been looking forward to it a little too much.
“We got beat and we had to own that. But I think the way they came into practice Monday and went about their business was huge. They came in ready to work. They knew it wasn’t a one-night thing – they had to take care of business last night and compete whenever we moved this game. They really did a great job.”
Jadden Rodriguez went 3 for 3 while Wilmer Martinez went 2 for 2 – each tallying four RBIs – to key the Panthers (17-3 overall, 9-1 conference), ranked No. 27 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCHSAA 3A West teams. Bradyn Yates added two hits while Devin Villaman and Ayden Wall each had a hit and an RBI.
“I feel great,” said Rodriguez, a senior outfielder. “It feels good to come out here with the team and pick it up after last week’s horrible performance. But, hey, it’s not how you start – it’s how you finish, right? Going over to their house yesterday and putting it to them there and keeping the energy going here at home with our fans, it feels amazing. It can’t feel any better than being a part of the Ledford Panthers right now.”
After the Black Knights evened the score in the top of the second, Ledford – who won 4-2 on Tuesday at North – retaliated with 12 straight runs, including a pair of five-run outbursts, to capture its 10th win in the 13 meetings since the series resumed in 2018. It was also the series’ first mercy-rule game since North won 12-2 in 2008.
The Panthers, who lost last week against Uwharrie Charter in a nonconference game and then fell to Asheboro to tighten the MPC race, sealed their second straight MPC title and their fifth regular-season conference championship in the last seven seasons (excluding 2020).
“I think there was a little criticism or doubt outside our locker room after last week,” Goss said. “But in-house we’re a team that resets after every win. We have an oh-and-oh mindset.
“But I told them at practice Monday, ‘Fellas, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We’ve won some ballgames this year. You’ve done it multiple ways. Let’s get back to being us and focus on what we need to do this week.’
“Because of the work we did earlier we controlled our own destiny. So, it wasn’t the end of the world, the sky wasn’t falling. It takes some maturity to understand that and not press. And I think that’s a credit to the senior class.”
Ledford regained the lead with a five-run second, in which it drew four walks in five batters and scored runs on two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch before Rodriguez chopped a two-run single through the drawn-in infield. Martinez and Kelvyn Paulino drove in two more runs in the third before the Panthers again rallied in the fourth.
Wall singled in a run, then Ledford – which drew 11 walks for the game – loaded the bases with one out. Another wild pitch plated a run, Martinez laced a two-run single to center, and Rodriguez drove an RBI single to right. The Panthers sent 27 batters to the plate over the three innings and tallied eight of their nine hits for the game.
“I think it was really just capitalizing on their mistakes,” Rodriguez said. “Yes, the umpire was a little tight, but it was both teams. So, us walking and then bunting over. Braydn with an amazing bunt – the best bunt I’ve ever seen.
“The ball almost hit him and he put it on the line. Keeping the rally going and clutch hitting by everyone. It’s just a team effort, honestly. Keeping the energy high. That’s what I really love – the energy the guys showed today.”
Starting pitcher Garrett Roark got the pitching win, striking out four in three innings. Kevin Villaman struck out three in two innings of relief. Starting pitcher Brayden Hill took the loss in 1 1/3 innings for the second-place Black Knights (14-9, 7-3), who got a pair of hits from Ethan Snyder and an RBI from Bryson Shoaf.
Both teams will receive a bye in next week’s conference tournament. The other teams in the conference will play games Monday at the higher seeds, then the tournament will shift to North for the semifinals Tuesday and the championship Thursday.
