THOMASVILLE — Ledford kept scoring points, and county rival East Davidson couldn’t keep pace.
The Panthers scored on five of their first six drives, plus added a defensive touchdown, in racing past the Golden Eagles 44-14 in nonconference football Friday at East.
“We’ve improved every week,” Ledford coach Chris Doby said. “I’d say the second half we improved. So, we finished the game growing into a better team. East Davidson played a heckuva game. We were lucky on some turnovers, and that’s been a key for us — being able to score points.”
Wide receiver Cameron Walker had four catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns to key the Panthers (4-0), who led 22-7 at halftime. Running back Alex Sanford added 84 yards rushing and one touchdown, while quarterback Nate Carr had 66 yards rushing and two touchdowns
Ledford outgained East 317-251 in total yards for the game.
“Man, I feel great,” Walker said. “Extraordinary. We had a good first half and put it to them in the second half. We did our thing.”
The Panthers pulled away in the first half keyed by a pair of long strikes to Walker. His 54-yard catch and run up the right side gave them an early 6-0 lead and his 70-yard strike, in which he shed his defender near midfield and ran the rest of the way, extended their advantage just before halftime.
“The play-calling — our coaches did some good calls,” he said. “I ran some good routes and I gave it to them. And we put it to them too. We held them on third down, fourth down. We got turnovers. We did it.”
Ledford also had a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kam White for a 14-0 lead. That put a stop to the Golden Eagles’ lengthy drive that could’ve evened the game but instead helped shift the advantage to the Panthers the rest of the way, as they pulled away with three scores in the second half.
Brogan Hill carried 24 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while Josiah Allred added 21 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown to lead East (2-2), which outgained Ledford on the ground 203-179. But a couple miscues and stalled drives proved to be the difference.
“Offensively, we did what we wanted to,” Golden Eagles coach Vance Hanner said. “We pounded the rock, which is our secret sauce. We knew coming in that Ledford is so good on offense — a lot of skill kids, tough tailback, big line, and the quarterback’s special. So, it’s not a great matchup for us there.
“But we battled and gave ourselves a chance to win a football game. It got away from us there at the end. But I don’t think 44-14 was indicative of this game. … Our guys played like warriors and I can’t ask anything more than that.”
The Panthers continue nonconference play next week at home against Providence Grove, while East opens Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference play at home against Lexington.
LEDFORD 44, EAST DAVIDSON 14
LHS — Cameron Walker 54 pass from Nate Carr (kick missed), 7:31
LHS — Kam White 93 interception return (Walker run), 2:41
ED — Hill 2 run (Romero kick), :27.2
LHS — Walker 70 pass from Carr (Sanford run), :10.2
LHS — Sanford 2 run (Sanford run), 9:06
ED — Josiah Allred 1 run (Romero kick), 1:57
LHS — Carr 12 run (pass failed), :49.2
LHS — Carr 1 run (Tussey pass from Carr), 5:10