WALDORF, Md. -- Tommy Lawrence set the franchise season record for pitching wins as the Rockers defeated Southern Maryland 10-1 on Thursday.
The win assures High Point of a wild card berth in the Atlantic League playoffs that is dependent on Long Island winning the North Division second half to go along with its first half crown. The Ducks moved back into a first-place tie in the North with York by defeating Lancaster while Southern Maryland stayed a half-game out of first.
Long Island and York finish the season with a three-game series at Long Island. Southern Maryland entertains Lexington.
The wild card is the only way the Rockers can make the playoffs as Charleston clinched the South Division second half with a win over York
The Rockers finish the season with four games at Lancaster, beginning with two seven-inning games on Friday. High Point is the home team in the first game, which is rescheduling of a game rained out at Truist Point last month.
Lawrence allowed six hits and a run in seven innings as he improved to 11-4 and broke the record of Joe Van Meter, who went 10-6 in 2019.
Quincy Latimore, James McOwen and Logan Moore each finished with a pair of hits. Michael Russell, Moore and J.R. DiSarcina each drove in a pair of runs.
Russell went 1 for 4 and continues to lead the league batting race as his average dropped to .364
High Point scored two in the second.Giovanny Alfonzo brought home a run with an infield ground out and Moore doubled to plate Jay Gonzalez who had also doubled.
Jerry Downs hit his 22nd homer of the year, a solo shot, in the third to put High Point up 3-0.
The Rockers loaded the bases in the fourth when Russell singled to drive in three runs. Russell then scored on a single by Latimore to stake the Rockers to a 7-0 lead.
In the fifth, McOwen singled and scored on a triple by Moore to push High Point’s lead to 8-0.
In the eighth, McOwen reached on an error and Gonzalez drew a walk before DiSarcina tripled to score both runners and leave the Rockers with a 10-0 lead.
Joe Johnson threw a scoreless eighth inning while striking out two and Reece Karalus finished the game with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.