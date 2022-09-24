HIGH POINT – High Point University didn’t let a letdown become a meltdown.
The Panthers, after one score was waved off, scored on a goal by Bri Davis in the 87th minute to beat Longwood 1-0 in Big South Conference women’s soccer Saturday afternoon in front of a sizable crowd at Vert Stadium.
After the Lancers misplayed the ball in the penalty area, Davis pounced on the ball just outside the 6-yard box and angled a kick past the goalkeeper to give HPU (2-7-2 overall, 1-1 conference) the lead.
That was enough to give the Panthers the victory in a match that was even though the first 45 minutes but HPU cranked up the pressure in the second half.
Skyler Prillaman appeared to give the Panthers the lead in the 86th minute on a ball jarred loose from the goalkeeper. But, after a discussion, the officials waved off the goal and play resumed in the scoreless match.
High Point outshot Longwood 12-5 for the match, including an 11-3 advantage in the second half. It also tallied all seven corner kicks in the match.
Morgan Hairston made one save in earning the shutout victory.
The Panthers, who won the conference tournament last year, will visit Campbell on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s conference tournament final. They’ll return home Saturday, Oct. 1, against UNC Asheville.