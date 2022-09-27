HIGH POINT — Lancaster mustered five runs in the top of the 12th and defeated the Rockers 6-2 in the first game of the Atlantic League championship series Tuesday at Truist Point.
Game 2 is at Truist Point on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Expected starting pitchers are Mitch Atkins (3-0 in the regular season) for the Rockers and Nile Ball (11-5) for the Barnstormers.
The last inning put an end to a pitching duel in which the Barnstormers were held in check after a lead-off homer to start the game and the Rockers drew even at 1-1 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Lancaster scored all of its runs in the 12th after Rockers reliever Cam Cotter retired the first two batters.
Shawon Dunston, who hit the leadoff homer in the first, squared to bunt and was hit by a pitch on the foot. After he stole second, Melvin Mercedes walked and Andretty Cordero, the Barnstormers best hitter, was intentionally walked, setting up a force at every base.
Butm Ariel Sandoval broke the tie when he singled to left, scoring Dunston and Mercedes. After Anderson Feliz walked and loaded the bases again, Jacob Barfield followed with a sharply hit ball to shortstop. Giovanny Alfonzo fell as he stopped it and was unable to make a play, allowing Cordero to score.
Chris Proctor, a former Rocker, then laced a single to left and Sandoval and Feliz crossed the plate for a 6-1 lead before Barfield was caught in a rundown after rounding third.
Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel started the bottom of the inning with back-to-back singles. But the prospects of a big rally dimmed when Tyler Ladendorf hit a grounder to second that was turned into a double play as Latimore scored. West Tunnell then struck out Jay Gonzalez and ended the game.
Cam Booser, who allowed a hit and struck out two while pitching the 10th and 11th, was the winning pitcher.
The victory was just the Barnstomers’ second in seven tries in High Point this season.
Ladendorf scored on Alfonzo’s sacrifice fly in the fifth even though it was caught in shallow center field. Ladendorf hesitated before taking off and the throw to the plate was cut off.
Ladendorf and Logan Moore prevented Lancaster from going ahead in the seventh by getting Jake Hoover out at the plate.
Hoover reached when he hit a bouncer between Ladendorf and Alfonzo up the middle and turned it into a double.Hoover moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and when Dunston grounded to second, broke for home. Instead of throwing to first, Ladendorf fired the ball toward to Moore, who caught it and lifted Hoover off the ground and away from the plate as he applied the tag.
Andretty Cordero of the Barnstormers reached third in the top of the 10th when he hit a ball to right and appeared to hit Gonzalez in the head on what looked to be a routine catch. Ariel Sandoval then flied to right and Gonzalez caught the ball for the third out.
The starting pitchers for both teams, Mickey Jannis of the Rockers and Brooks Hall of the Barnstormers, went six innings.