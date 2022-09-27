rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Lancaster mustered five runs in the top of the 12th and defeated the Rockers 6-2 in the first game of the Atlantic League championship series Tuesday at Truist Point.

Game 2 is at Truist Point on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Expected starting pitchers are Mitch Atkins (3-0 in the regular season) for the Rockers and Nile Ball (11-5) for the Barnstormers.

