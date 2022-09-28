HIGH POINT – In a matter of a half-inning, the final home game of the season for the Rockers went from sweet to sour Wednesday night.
Lancaster took the lead with seven runs in the lead with seven runs in the seventh and posted a 11-6 victory in Game 2 of the Atlantic League championship series. Game 3 shifts to Lancaster on Friday with the Rockers needing a win to avoid being swept in the best-of-5-series.
Trailing 6-2, the Barnstormer pounded eight hits and drew a walk in the seventh as they sent 12 batters to the plate against four High Point pitchers and took a 9-6 lead.
Lancaster started the inning with a single and a walk against reliever Liam O’Sullivan, who pitched well after starting pitcher Mitch Atkins left because of injury in the second.
Seth Frankoff replaced O’Sullivan, and Andretty Cordero and Ariel Sandoval laced RBI singles, scoring the runners that O’Sullivan allowed. After allowing a walk, Frankoff was replaced by Bryce Hensley, who pitched two innings in Tuesday’s 12-inning marathon.
The six Barnstormers who faced Hensley managed five hits, four which drove in runs, and a RBI groundout. Anderson Feliz started the streak with an RBI double and Chris Proctor added a run-scoring single. Anthony Peroni then hit a groundout to short that scored the go-ahead run.
Trace Loehr singled to left, scoring Proctor, and wound up on third on a two-base fielding error by Quicny Latimore. Loehr scored when Shawn Dunston, the first to bat for a second time in the inning, put down a bunt single in front of the plate, pushing the lead to 9-6.
After a single by Melvin Mercedes, Junior Rincon replaced Hensley and got the final out of the inning. Hensley was the losing pitcher while Michael Goodson was the winner.
The Lancaster rally followed the Rockers scoring three in the sixth. Michael Martinez and Giovanny Alfonzo drew one-out walks and Logan Moore, Michael Russell and Ben Aklinski stroked three consecutive RBI singles as the lead grew to 6-2.
High Point opened the scoring in the first when Logan Morrison lifted a sacrifice fly, driving in Michael Russell, who led off with a single. Lancaster tallied its first run in the second on an RBI single off O’Sullivan after Atkins gave up two hits.
In the fourth, High Point upped the lead to 3-1 when Tyler Ladendorf and Martinez crushed back-to-back solo homers (Ladendorf’s landing on the concourse in left and Martinez’s hitting the scoreboard in right).
Lancaster expanded its lead to 11-6 with two runs in the eight when Proctor singled and Latimore, trying to cut down a runner going to third, sailed the throw into the Lancaster dugout.
The Rockers belted 13 hits. Alfonzo was 3 for 3 with a walk in four appearances and Martinez was 2 for 3. Ladendorf, Russell and Aklinski each went 2 for 5.
Dunston and Proctor were each 3 for 5, Feliz 2 for 4, Mercedes 2 for 5 and Cordero 2 for 6.
If the Rockers win Game 3 and stay alive Friday, Game 4 would be in Lancaster as would Game 5 on Sunday, if necessary.