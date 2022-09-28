rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT – In a matter of a half-inning, the final home game of the season for the Rockers went from sweet to sour Wednesday night.

Lancaster took the lead with seven runs in the lead with seven runs in the seventh and posted a 11-6 victory in Game 2 of the Atlantic League championship series. Game 3 shifts to Lancaster on Friday with the Rockers needing a win to avoid being swept in the best-of-5-series.

