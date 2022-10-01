rockers logo.jpg

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster’s Oscar De La Cruz tossed a four-hit complete game to lead the Barnstormers to a 6-1 win over the High Point Rockers on Friday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The win gave the Barnstormers a three-game sweep of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series.

The win marks Lancaster’s third ALPB Championship as the Barnstormers also won in 2006 and 2014.

Trending Videos