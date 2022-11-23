HIGH POINT — Bobby Labonte will make his switch of modified racing teams permanent in 2023.
Labonte announced Tuesday that he will remain in the No. 18 cars of SS Racing in a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race last month at Martinsville Speedway. SS Racing is owned by former NASCAR racer Hermie Sadler and Virginia state Sen. Bill Stanley.
The team will compete in 2023 on the independently sanctioned Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.
“The modified tour has been a lot of fun the last couple years, and I’m excited to return with a great new team like SS Racing,” said Labonte. “Hermie and Senator Stanley have put together a great program and they are really motivated to show what their team can do.”
Labonte competed the last two seasons on the SMART tour in the No. 25 car. He won twice in 2021 and finished third in points in the 2022 season, with nine top-5 finishes.
SS Racing was founded this season and fielded cars for Jonathan Brown, who finished sixth in SMART standings.