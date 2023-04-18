HIGH POINT — Entries for the upcoming Bud Kivett Memorial golf tournament have been coming in at a rate comparable to that of recent years.
The 36-hole stroke play event, which serves as the city championship, is scheduled April 29 and 30. As usual, the first round is set for Blair Park, with the flighted second round at Oak Hollow.
About 75 entries had been received through Monday, according to Blair Park head professional Johnny Carroll, who expects the final number to be 100-110 if there is the usual surge this week leading up to the official entry deadline.
Carroll said entries will be taken through Friday of next week. The tournament, which again has regular and senior divisions, can accommodate up to 216 players.
The second and seventh fairways have been under repair at Blair Park but should be ready for play next week, according to Carroll. About a 30-foot-wide strip was graded across both fairways for the installation of a new drainage pipe that runs from Nathan Hunt Drive to a creek. The strip has been sodded, and the holes are on schedule to be open next week.
The Kivett is one of two big adult amateur tournaments contested at Blair and Oak Hollow each year. The other, the Memorial, is slated May 20-21 as it stays a week ahead of Memorial Day weekend, which was its original place on the calendar.
Carroll expects about 100 or so players for the Memorial also.
“It seems like it’s six of one, half-a-dozen of the other, whether people want to play Memorial Day weekend or the weekend before,” Carroll said. “And with Memorial Day later this year, it would put the Memorial just a week ahead of another one of our bigger tournaments, the Oak Hollow Open. So we wanted a break between the two.”
The Oak Hollow Open is a 36-hole captain’s choice event scheduled June 3 and 4. It is open to 100 teams and Carroll expects a full field.
“That’s the fun event and everyone likes to come out and have fun,” Carroll said.