GREENSBORO – Joohyung Kim, who started calling himself Tom as a child and was a virtual golfing unknown four weeks ago, made a name for himself Sunday, scoring his first victory with a performance that won’t soon be forgotten in the annals of Wyndham Championship history.
Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean who became a PGA Tour member when he was given special exempt status after last month’s British Open, played the front nine in a sterling 8-under-par 27 in turning a dogfight into more of a walk in the park, finished with a 9-under 61 for a 20-under 260 total and a 5-stroke victory over Sungjae Im and John Huh.
Kim, who has won nine professional tournaments in Asia, said he wasn’t totally surprised that he won.
“I've expected so much of myself and so does my team, we expect the highest,” Kim said. “And it hasn't been the easiest. It might look easy for a lot of people, but it's a lot of work behind the scenes just from the manager just going so much beyond for me and just my family who put sacrifices. I wish my family was here for this.”
The Wyndham is just his third PGA event. He first gained notice with a third in the Scottish Open and added a top-10 last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit.
The victory gives him full status on the Tour and puts him in the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis. WIth the points earned here and his other two starts, he jumps to No. 34 on the point list and assured of playing in two of the three playoff events.
“It's been a crazy month,”Kim said. “Just before the Scottish I was just trying to get enough points to get in Korn Ferry Finals. Finishing third there, I think I had to make the cut at The Open to get special exempt membership and I did. I played 3M, Detroit and Wyndham and really it's been a five-week stretch for me, but it feels like three months. Yeah, it's been a hectic month and a lot of things have changed, for sure.”
At 20 years, 1 month and 17 days, he is the second youngest winner on the Tour since World War II (Jordan Spieth remains the youngest at 19), the fourth to win while having special exempt status and the Tour’s first winner born in the 2000/. He said he started calling himself Tom as a child after the Thomas the Tank engine character on TV.
The margin of victory could have been more. Kim started the tournament with a quadruple bogey on his first hole. Since such records have been kept, no one has won on the PGA Tour after sitting 4-over through one hole.
“I mean, I've never won a golf tournament starting with a quad,” Kim said. “It's 24 strokes later and here we are. I played great this week. It was hard to stay in the moment in the final round just knowing that I was so close, but I just never let my guard down until I holed that (last)putt on 18.”
Kim started the final round tied for third, two shots off the lead held by Im at 13-under and one behind second place John Huh. Kim took control with six birdies and an eagle after making par on the first.
Birdies on 2, 3,4 (all on putts of 12 feet or more) shot him into the lead at 14-under. He made an eagle putt for 7 feet on 5, which Im (on a shot from the fairway) and Huh matched to remained one behind.
Kim then widened his lead, rolling in birdies on 6, 8 and 9 and finished the first nine with a four-shot lead as Im and Huh failed to keep up.
Kim then made bogey on 10, after a bad tee shot into the rough. That reduced his lead to three shots but his pursuers were unable to take advantage when Kim made pars on the next four holes.
Kim then birdied 15 and 16 (the latter from about five feet), reaching 9-under for the day. At that point, the only question was if he would shoot 59 but he settled for routine pars on the final two holes.
Im had a consolation prize as he earned bonus money for finishing in the top-10 in regular-season points.
“I missed a few clutch putts on the front nine which got me off to a bad start, but overall I'm happy with the tie for second finish,” Im said.
Ben Griffin of Chapel Hill, a member of the Korn Ferry tour playing on a sponsor’s exemption, shot 64 and finished fourth at 14-under. Max McGreevy (65), Taylor Moore (67) and Russell Henley (66) tied for fifth at 13-under, with McGreevy earning enough points to qualify for the playoffs by jumping from No. 126 and into the top 125 at No. 104.
Justin Lower missed the playoffs when he three-putted for bogey on the final hole. He would have had enough points if he had parred on the final hole.
Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut, was in jeopardy of missing the playoffs but got in at No. 123 when a number of golfers came up short on the weekend.