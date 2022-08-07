Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – Joohyung Kim, who started calling himself Tom as a child and was a virtual golfing unknown four weeks ago, made a name for himself Sunday, scoring his first victory with a performance that won’t soon be forgotten in the annals of Wyndham Championship history.

Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean who became a PGA Tour member when he was given special exempt status after last month’s British Open, played the front nine in a sterling 8-under-par 27 in turning a dogfight into more of a walk in the park, finished with a 9-under 61 for a 20-under 260 total and a 5-stroke victory over Sungjae Im and John Huh.

