HIGH POINT — The Rockers started well but just couldn’t keep it going.
High Point hit back-to-back home runs in the first to grab the lead but had minimal offense from there in falling 6-2 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in Atlantic League baseball Thursday night at Truist Point.
“They scored early and we came right back, but Elih kept us in check,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “He really didn’t get into too many damage situations. We had our opportunities and didn’t bust a couple guys through.”
Ben Aklinski and Jerry Downs each had a solo home run for High Point (47-45 overall, 8-18 second half), which led 2-1 after the first inning. Quincy Latimore, Zander Wiel and Tyler Ladendorf had the only other hits as the Rockers tallied just two hits after the first inning.
Felix Pie, a former major leaguer with the Cubs and Orioles, had two hits — a home run and a triple — and two RBIs to key the Genomes (48-44, 14-13), who led 4-2 in the sixth on a triple and a wild pitch in each of the first and sixth innings and Pie’s two-run blast in the fourth. A pair of RBIs in the eighth made it 6-2.
Elih Villaneuva (8-8) pitched well in earning the win for Kentucky, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out 11 in seven innings. And the bullpen kept it in check the rest of the way. Ivan Pineyro took the loss for High Point (4-2), striking out six but allowing seven hits and one walk in six innings.
“Elih pitched well,” Keefe said. “He knows how to pitch our guys — we’ve faced him a couple times. We’ve gotten to him, and we got to him early and were hoping we could bang him around.”
The Rockers — who are a game back of the Genomes for the top spot in the wild card standings — play again tonight, starting a three-game series at Gastonia. After a three-game set at Southern Maryland, High Point will return Friday, Aug. 12, to begin a three-game series against Gastonia.
“If you’d told me at the beginning of the year we’d be right here right now, I’d take it,” Keefe said. “Going into our last 39, 40 games — whatever we have left — this is where you want to be. We have opportunities right in front of us and we just have to make sure we take care of them.”