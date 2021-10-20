LEXINGTON, Ky. — High Point University coach Tubby Smith will be honored by the University of Kentucky when the Panthers play there on Dec. 31.
Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced Smith, who guided the Wildcats to a national championship in 1998, will become the 44th person to have a jersey with his name hung from the rafters of Rupp Arena.
“It is with great pride, enjoyment and a sense of excitement that we add one more name to the list of people who will see their names in the rafters of Rupp Arena, and that’s Orlando ‘Tubby’ Smith,” Barnhart said. “A national championship coach, National Coach of the Year, a gentleman who brought so much class, honor and excellence to UK, Tubby is special and so deserving. We are thankful to have the chance to honor him and will do so when his team comes to play the Cats in December. A lot of folks are going to want to come back and be part of that time. Tubby and (wife) Donna contributed so much to the fabric of the University of Kentucky and we want to thank them in a special way.”
Among those honored in such a manner are the three other eligible coaches who won national championships at Kentucky — Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino.
Barnhart informed Smith of the decision during a Zoom call on Tuesday.
“That’s very humbling,” Smith said during the call. “I’m certainly grateful to have had the opportunity to lead that program. Some wonderful people there, wonderful fans. You can’t find better people. They have a passion for the game, not just basketball but for the Wildcats, period. Thank you for doing that. We’re looking forward to it.”
Smith coached the Wildcats for 10 seasons, with his tenure ending after the 2006-07 season. His first team went 35-4 and won the national championship, coming from 10 or more down in the South Regional final, national semifinal and national championship game.
While at Kentucky, Smith rolled up a 263-83 record, won five Southeastern Conference tournament and regular season championships, went to the NCAA tournament in all 10 seasons and made it to at least the Sweet Sixteen six times.
Smith was elected by the Retired Jersey Subcommittee of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame Committee. Those considered for jersey retirement must be members of the school’s athletics Hall of Famer for five years.