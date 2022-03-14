LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and defeated High Point University 4-3 in nonconference baseball Sunday.
The Wildcats scored the winning run when the Panthers failed to catch a wind-blown popup to second. The tying run crossed the plate earlier in the inning on a squeeze bunt play.
Kentucky took an early lead and Cole Singsank cracked a solo homer to pull the Panthers even in the top of the fourth.
HPU went ahead with two in the sixth. Adam Stuart roped a single to left that scored Peyton Carr and Singsank scored on a wild pitch.
Singsank went 2 for 4, with an RBI and two runs. Sam Zayicek was 1 for 3.
Kentucky improved to 14-3, its best start since 2018. HPU drops to 4-13.
Sean Harney, who blanked the Panthers over the last 3.2 innings, picked up the win as Wildcat pitchers struck out 15. Sam Garcia was the losing pitcher.
HPU returns to action against West Virginia on Wednesday at Williard Stadium.