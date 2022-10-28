LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nashville real estate developer Nathan Lyons and his wife Keri have acquired the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball along with Wild Health Field and its real estate from Andy Shea. The announcement was made Friday by Atlantic League President Rick White.
Lyons is the founder and CEO of Vintage South Development. Vintage South develops, owns and operates commercial and residential properties in Nashville and other markets. Shea and his family have owned the Legends since 2005 when William Shea and Susan Martinelli Shea (Andy's father and mother, respectively) bought the club and the ballpark when it was part of the South Atlantic League. The Legends became part of the Atlantic League after the franchise was left out of the minor league due to downsizing.