CHAPEL HILL — Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke 61-56 on Thursday night, ending the Blue Devils' 11-game winning streak.

Eva Hodgson's only points of the game came at the foul line in the closing seconds, her pair with 2.8 seconds wrapping up the win.

