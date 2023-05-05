Dick Jones mug

Dick Jones

It was our first date, and I asked Cherie if she liked to fish. Her initial response was discouraging but ended with hope. She said she didn’t like to fish because she had to be so quiet. I followed with “Not the way I fish, you don’t.”

Our first fishing trip was at Cape Hatteras. We drove out on the beach, I set out two surf rods with lawn chairs, and we watched the sun set in the west. When it got dark — and dark at Cape Hatteras is very dark — we spotted a couple of shooting stars. Later, we watched the moon rise over the ocean. We listened to the breaking waves, shared a bottle of wine, and enjoyed a balmy fall evening without the bother of having to reel in fish. On the way off the beach, I asked if she liked fishing my way. She did.

