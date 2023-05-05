It was our first date, and I asked Cherie if she liked to fish. Her initial response was discouraging but ended with hope. She said she didn’t like to fish because she had to be so quiet. I followed with “Not the way I fish, you don’t.”
Our first fishing trip was at Cape Hatteras. We drove out on the beach, I set out two surf rods with lawn chairs, and we watched the sun set in the west. When it got dark — and dark at Cape Hatteras is very dark — we spotted a couple of shooting stars. Later, we watched the moon rise over the ocean. We listened to the breaking waves, shared a bottle of wine, and enjoyed a balmy fall evening without the bother of having to reel in fish. On the way off the beach, I asked if she liked fishing my way. She did.
We got married in New Orleans and on our honeymoon went fishing in the Mississippi Delta. She caught redfish until she was tired. She also caught the largest fish. Over the next years, we canoed, cycled, fished, shot guns, and hunted all over the country. We’ve crossed the country eight times in cars, vans and a small Winnebago RV.
At this point, my wife has shot 26 deer and two wild hogs, taken almost every game bird in the Northern Hemisphere and won three women’s Side-by-Side Shotgun Championships. She also competed in a National Action Pistol Championship. She has been my number one hunting, fishing and shooting partner, and I’d rather travel with her than anyone I’ve met in many years in the outdoors.
On the 27th of April, we celebrated 25 years of marriage. I asked if she wanted to go to back to New Orleans where we tied the knot, but she opted for fishing here in North Carolina. This time of year one of the best fishing spots in the state is the Roanoke River, and one of the best guys to fish with is Rod Thomas.
We met Captain Rod Thomas, known as Captain Ponytail, on the Roanoke several years ago and he’s been a close friend since our first meeting. Rod’s been our favorite fishing companion since we first met. Most of the time, we strike out on our own, but sometimes it’s nice to take a trip with a professional, someone who works the water every day.
This time of year, Rod is fishing the Roanoke, but he travels with the best fishing opportunities, working the Roanoke in spring, at Georgetown, South Carolina, in summer, and the Pamlico Sound in early fall. Fishing off a large and roomy boat is a more comfortable experience, and even though Cherie manages fishing on our little 19-foot skiff, Rod’s 26-foot Avenger AV 26 offers a much higher level of comfort. A larger boat is more stable in rough water, and with a quiet 300-horsepower motor, he can get to the best spot in a short time if needed.
Besides the knowledge of being on the river every day, a professional guide like Rod knows what baits work best and how to provide them. This year, Rod is fishing with Blueback herring, not available in North Carolina. He travels a 12-hour round trip every time he replenishes his supply, and he knows the science to keep that bait healthy and lively.
While the idea of being a fishing guide is attractive, few anglers know how much work it can be. Keeping the boat clean and well-stocked takes time, and fishing gear needs constant attention when used every day. Mornings are early and evenings come late; it’s hard work.
A few years ago, we fished with Rod at Georgetown when the big red drum were running. We were on the water at 8 a.m., and by noon we’d boated 25 red drum between 37 and 47 inches. Just getting those fish on the boat and safely released is hard work, and after we stopped fishing, he had to catch the afternoon’s bait for the next trip. As we were getting close to home on our drive back, I called and asked him how the afternoon charter had gone. He’d boated another 25 fish for the afternoon charter and still had to clean up the boat, check his gear and catch bait for the next morning.
For 25 years, Cherie and I have traveled and adventured all over the country. She’s been patient with my flaws, and I’ve honestly tried to put her needs first in our adventures. During my life, I’ve been graced with wonderful friends, but honestly, I enjoy spending time with her more than anyone else I’ve hunted, fished, or shot with. I suppose most women wouldn’t suggest a fishing trip as their first choice of an anniversary celebration, but I wasn’t surprised. By the way, she caught the biggest fish this trip this time, again.
Dick Jones is a freelance writer living in High Point. He writes nationally for magazines and websites and runs Lewis Creek Shooting School where he teaches rifle, pistol and shotgun skills. Contact him at offtheporch52@yahoo.com and 336-687-3312.