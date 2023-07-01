Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — Mickey Jannis notched an Atlantic League best eighth victory of the season as three Rockers pitchers combined for eight shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the York Revolution on Saturday at Truist Point.

Jannis kept York scoreless over the first six innings as he allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three, He worked out of trouble twice with two runners on base twice, the first time by way if a fly out, strike out and fielder’s choice in the third and by way of a double play in the fifth when Zander Wiel fielded a grounder, stepped on the first and threw out the runner trying to advance to second.