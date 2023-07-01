HIGH POINT — Mickey Jannis notched an Atlantic League best eighth victory of the season as three Rockers pitchers combined for eight shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the York Revolution on Saturday at Truist Point.
Jannis kept York scoreless over the first six innings as he allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three, He worked out of trouble twice with two runners on base twice, the first time by way if a fly out, strike out and fielder’s choice in the third and by way of a double play in the fifth when Zander Wiel fielded a grounder, stepped on the first and threw out the runner trying to advance to second.
Jannis (8-1) also got out of the sixth when the Rockers turned a more conventional double play.
“His body of work has been unbelievable,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “First and second with nobody out and there’s no question that he’s going to get out of that. The defense loves playing behind him. He works fast and he just knows how to shut them down.”
A.J. Cole and Jameson McGrane struck out the side as each worked an inning. Jeremy Rhoades started the nine, made it seven strikeouts in a row then gave up a single, double and an RBI single.
Keefe then called on closer Ryan Dull, who shut the door and picked up his league-leading 11th save.
High Point improved 38-19 and gained a half-game on South Division leader Gastonia, which split a double header against Southern Maryland. The Rockers are 1.5 games behind the Honey Hunters with six games left in the first half.
High Point woke up at the plate after struggling in three of the past four games. They scored when proved to be more than enough runs by putting three on the board in second.
Dai-Kang Yang drilled a leadoff single and Beau Taylor followed with a ground-rule double to right. Ryan Grotjohn was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, and Ben Aklinski lined a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Yang. Brian Perreira singled, plating Taylor, and Grotjohn scored on John Daly’s groundout.
The Rockers added a run in the fifth when Zander Wiel doubled off the wall in center, driving in Shed Long Jr., who walked; and one in the seventh when Michael Russell belted his sixth homer of the year, a drive that bounced off the center field concourse and caromed off an awning on the side of the Elm Street ticket booth.
Nick Raquet, who started for York and also lasted six innings, took the loss as he gave up four runs and allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two.
“I don’t know why it is but we always seem to come to life against the other team’s No. 1,” Keefe said.
The third game in the four-game series is scheduled Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with Jheyson Manzueta scheduled as the Rockers’ starting pitcher. Craig Stem, who was injured in the first game of the season, is expected to come off the injured list and start on the mound in the series finale on Monday.