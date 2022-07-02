HIGH POINT – The Hushpuppies applied the early pressure and it paid off.
High Point built a four-run lead over the first three innings and, behind a stellar start by Lucas Glover and solid relief pitching, shut down the Lexington Flying Pigs 5-2 in Old North State League baseball Saturday morning at Truist Point.
“I thought we played well,” Hushpuppies coach Rob Shore said. “Offensively, we maybe should’ve scored more runs early. But we’ve struggled scoring runs early, so I’ll take those four in the first three innings any day. I think whenever you score runs like that the pitcher can be a little more relaxed.
“Something I’m learning with wood bats is: Just throw it over the plate. With the wood bats, you always have the advantage pitching. Lucas went out there and gave us five strong innings, didn’t give up a single run. We had a hiccup in the seventh, but Dylan Ward did an outstanding job coming in.”
Bret Mersman hit a two-run home run for High Point (15-4 overall, 13-4 conference), which has won five games in a row. Colin Smith, a former High Point Central standout, added two hits and an RBI.
Luke Pritchett, a former Ragsdale standout, chipped in a hit and two RBIs while Carson Yates, a former High Point Christian standout, also had a hit as the Hushpuppies totaled five hits for the game – but they were timely hits.
“It’s really important for us,” said Smith, who now plays at Guilford College. “We want to try to put as much pressure on them as we can throughout the game. They’re a really good team, scrappy. So, they’re going to find ways to score runs and they did. We just wanted to make sure we were ahead by enough.”
Glover, a recent Ledford graduate who is headed to High Point University, pitched five strong innings on the mound in earning the win. He scattered two hits and one walk while striking out five – allowing only one runner to reach third.
Robert Hales (Wheatmore), Colby Roy (Wesleyan Christian), Dylan Ward (East Davidson) and Eli Crump (High Point Christian) combined to finish off the win – allowing a couple runs in the seventh but finishing strong nonetheless.
“These are the season-deciding games, I think – the grind-out wins,” said Ward, now at Greensboro College. “You’re going to blow out teams 10% of the time and you’re going to get blown out 10% of the time. Everything in the middle decides it, and I think we did a really good job grinding it out today.
“Our pitching was really good. I think overall we were pretty dominant. We were able to keep batters off-balance, get soft contact all over the place. I think we really attacked hitters, which is our big thing – going after hitters. We have the stuff, and I think that was the big thing today, just being on the attack.”
Pritchett knocked in two on a single to right in the second and Mersman laced a two-run home run down the right-field line in the third to give the Hushpuppies a 4-0 lead. They tacked on one in the eighth on a single by Smith.
The early advantage proved key as Glover worked with a lead, while the Flying Pigs struggled from behind. Relief pitcher Zachary Gonsiorowski was strong through 3 1/3 perfect innings for Lexington (5-12, 3-11).
The Flying Pigs’ two runs in the seventh, off a sacrifice fly and an RBI single after putting two on with no outs, pulled them within 4-2. But High Point eventually stopped the rally and kept Lexington at bay the rest of the game.
“The first five innings are huge, because, particularly in summer ball, that’s when you start getting into bullpens,” Shore said. “For us to get those four runs early – we knew that guy was coming in. He pitched against us on Tuesday, and he struggled some with his location.
“But we knew he’d be fresh today, and that kid’s been outstanding all year. We knew we needed to get some runs early, and that’s exactly what we did. And for us to scratch that one across in the bottom of the eighth gave us a little more breathing room. So that was a huge hit by Colin Smith.”
The Hushpuppies, who had six players – JR Lingerfelt, Smith, Dylan Driver, Drew Sliwinkski, Glover and Ward – selected to the league all-star game hosted by Mecklenburg on Saturday, July 9, will next play Monday at the Boone Bigfoots.
HUSHPUPPIES 5, LEXINGTON 2
LFP 000 000 200 – 2 4 1
HPH 022 000 01X – 5 5 1
WP – Glover (5IP, 5K, 1BB, 2H, 0R); LP – Bramsway (4IP, 2K, 5BB, 3H, 4R); SV – Crump (1IP, 0K, 2BB, 0H, 0R)
Leading hitters – Lexington: Little (1-4, RBI), Lundquist (0-2, SF, RBI), Koonin (1-3, 2B), Clark (1-3, 2B); High Point: Mersman (1-4, HR, 2RBI), Smith (2-3, RBI), Pritchett (1-3, 2RBI), Yates (1-4)